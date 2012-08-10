GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.7 percent. * The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts. * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by action, that authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth. FACTORS TO WATCH * State Bank of India, the country's largest bank is expected to post another strong quarterly profit after slower growth last year. (0800 GMT) * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's No 2 drugmaker by sales, will announce its Q2 numbers. (0830GMT) * RBI to release weekly forex, bank loan data. (1130GMT) * Other major earnings on Friday: Bharat Petroleum Corp and Bharat Forge. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's drought continues to hit western oilseeds and cotton growing areas but higher rainfall over rice-growing regions in the east and the central soybean belt meant overall rainfall was just 1 percent below average last week. * Oil & Natural Gas Corp is close to announcing a significant discovery near the Mumbai High fields, which may increase output in the region by 25,000 barrels per day, a company source said. (Economic Times) here * Adani Power hopes to start construction of three projects having total capacity of over 7,200 MW, once various sectoral issues, including coal shortage are sorted out, company's Chairman Gautam Adani said. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Industries has slashed natural gas reserves in its main production gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin D6 block by 70 per cent to 3.10 Trillion cubic feet due to "unforeseen geological surprises." The estimate is according to a communication from Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas R P N Singh to the Indian parliament. (Economic Times) here * Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to lift up to three Suezmax crude cargoes or about 99,300 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran this month, its executive director B. K. Namdeo said on Thursday. * The national exchequer lost more than 500 billion rupees because of illegal mining of iron ore in Karnataka, a Supreme Court-appointed panel of experts has said. The court would decide on allowing 16 private sector companies to resume mining in the state on August 17. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government will reassess the fiscal deficit target after the mid-year review taking into account government expenditure and resources, but promised an action plan to address an issue being watched closely by the ratings agencies. (Economic Times) here * The committee set up by the government to examine all issues related to the controversial General Anti Avoidance Rules (GAAR) is expected to submit its draft recommendations by August 31 and its report by September 30, its chief Parthasarathi Shome said. (Economic Times) here * Russia looks headed towards an economic slowdown, joining fellow emerging market powerhouses India and China whose economies are also showing signs of faltering, the latest report from the OECD showed on Thursday. * Industrialist Anil Ambani has said his group's financial services arm Reliance Capital plans to globalise its operations in the next 3-5 years and expand its customer base 2.5 times to 50 million in this period. (Economic Times) here * Punjab National Bank ruled out any reduction in lending rates for now in the wake of high inflation and increased cost of funds, Executive Director Rakesh Sethi told reporters. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Unitech, the minority partner of Telenor's Indian unit blocked a bid by the Norwegian mobile phone carrier to buy out assets and rebuild the joint venture which is being stripped of its operating licence. Uninor, 67 percent-owned by Telenor, said it would appeal the ruling. (Reuters) AUTOS * India's newly muscular competition commission is investigating anti-competitive practices by car makers, the government said on Thursday, without naming the companies in question. * Apollo Tyres will invest 3 billion rupees in its Kalamassery unit in Kerala in the next two years and make it an export unit for industrial tyres, a top official has said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Emami Ltd is planning to invest up to 1.25 billion rupees this fiscal to expand capacity and marketing expenses to grow sales in excess of 15 percent, a senior company official said. (Economic Times) here IT * A former U.S. employee has filed a lawsuit against Infosys Ltd, saying he was harassed for pointing out possible misuse of U.S. business visas, according to a copy of the lawsuit seen by Reuters. [ID: nL4E8J9492] PHARMA * Suven Life Sciences Ltd got four product patents one each from Australia, Canada, Korea and New Zealand for their new drug molecules (New Chemical Entities). The new drug molecules are used for disorder treatment related to Neuro-degenerative diseases. (Economic Times) here * Strides Arcolab Ltd is considering selling its injectable-medicines unit, two people said, declining to be identified, as the information was private. The unit may be valued at more than $800 million. (Business Standard) EARNINGS * Subex reported a April-June net loss of 39.40 million rupees. * Ansal Properties and Infrastructure said April-June net profit fell 32 percent to 148.1 million rupees from a year ago. * GMR Infrastructure said its April-June net loss widened to 943 million rupees from 667 million rupees a year ago. * IFCI said its April-June net profit fell 29.1 percent to 936.1 million rupees from a year ago. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's revenue loss on gasoline sales is likely to widen to 3.56 rupees a litre by the next week from 1.36 rupees per litre currently, a company official said. Earlier on Thursday, the oil refining and marketing firm said its June quarter net loss widened to 92.49 billion rupees from 30.80 billion a year ago. * Tech Mahindra's first-quarter net profit rose 22 percent to beat analyst expectations, helped by strong performance by its Mahindra Satyam unit and a currency boost. * Max India said it swung to a April-June net profit of 5.37 billion rupees from loss of 17.5 million rupees a year ago. * Jindal Stainless swung to a April-June net loss of 2.31 billion rupees from a profit of 857.9 million rupees a year ago. [ID: nWNBS1651] * Eicher Motors said April-June net profit fell down 0.5 percent to 759.6 million rupees from a year ago. [ID: nWNBS1650] * Anant Raj Industries said April-June net profit rose 1.2 percent to 355.1 million rupees from a year ago. * Gujarat State Petronet said April-June net profit fell 8.76 percent to 1.25 billion rupees from a year ago. * Reliance Broadcast Network said its April-June consolidated net loss narrowed to 287 million rupees from 291.3 million rupees a year ago. * Omax said its April-June net profit fell 9.2 percent to 181.8 million rupees from a year ago. * Welspun said its April-June net profit more than doubled to 377 million rupees from a year ago. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro steadies on persistent hopes for ECB action * Oil up on US data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)