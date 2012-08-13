GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.08 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.03 percent. * The S&P finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Tata Steel expected to report quarterly profit fell sharply, hurt by weaker demand and prices in Europe, where it operates two thirds of its 28 million tonnes global capacity. (1030 GMT) * Coal India, the worlds largest coal miner, expected to report a single-digit rise in first quarter profit.. (1130 GMT) * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is due to give a speech on "India in a globalizing world: some policy dilemmas" in an event organised by the State Bank of Kerala in Thiruvanathapuram. (1100 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expects a better performance from the economy this fiscal year even as private economists cut growth forecasts for Asia's third largest economy, citing a drought and policy gridlock. "We shouldn't draw unwarranted conclusions. This year we will see better than 6.5 percent (gross domestic product) growth of last year," he said on Saturday. * The finance ministry is working on a series of steps to revive investor sentiment and clear bottlenecks in key infrastructure projects, a top official in the ministry told Economic Times on the condition of anonymity. The initiatives, a priority for new Finance Minister P Chidambaram, include clearing bottlenecks in key sectors such as roads, power and energy, measures to speed up disinvestment and steps to revive capital markets. (Economic Times) here * Fitch Ratings, which recently lowered India's credit outlook to negative, has said that possibility of downgrading the country's sovereign rating is more than 50 per cent in the next 12-24 months. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) here * The Reserve Bank of India and other domestic agencies are seeking details from British financial regulator FSA about HSBC and Standard Chartered whose outsourcing of key oversight jobs to India has come under U.S. regulatory probe, sources close to the development said. (Economic Times) here * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty said on Saturday domestic corporate loan restructurings were not being conducted in an objective manner, saying the process favoured state-owned banks and large corporate borrowers. * HDFC Bank is not mulling a rate cut on its auto loans offering as done by rival State Bank of India (SBI), in the near future, said senior executive vice president and business head for vehicle loans Ashok Khanna.(Economic Times) here * India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $289.152 billion as of Aug. 3, from $288.650 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. EARNINGS * Reliance Communications on Saturday reported a smaller-than-expected 3 percent rise in quarterly profit, weighed down by higher finance costs, in what was its second straight quarter of profit growth. * Oil & Natural Gas Corp reported a higher-than-expected 48 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the company benefited from higher crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. [ID: nL4E8JA5DY] * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss on Friday, hit by foreign exchange losses and the lag between selling petroleum products below cost and receiving a government subsidy. * Kingfisher Airlines, which used to be India's second biggest carrier but is now struggling with crushing debt, posted another quarterly loss on Saturday and shed no light on any potential funding lifeline. [ID: nL4E8JA2D0] * Siemens India said April-June net profit fell 76.5 percent to 364.2 million rupees from a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The European Commission said it had received an anti-dumping complaint by European steel producers' group Eurofer against imports of stainless steel wires from India. * India's Goa state plans to cap its iron ore output at 45 million tonnes per annum due to its limited infrastructure, the mining department head said, down 18 percent and likely to cut India's depleted exports further. * Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 9 were at 42 percent of capacity, down 10 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, filling faster but still reflecting this year's weak monsoon. (Reuters) * Tata Power is looking at overseas opportunities in transmission business as the domestic market at present offers limited scope for private participation in this segment, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here * Utilities drawing excessive power from the grid will soon have to pay congestion charges, with the National Load Despatch Centre introducing a levy and setting lower limits to prevent a repeat of the recent breakdowns. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Industries has sold its 25 per cent stake in an oil block in Yemen to Indonesia's Medco Energi for about $90 million, industry sources said. (Economic Times) here * In an effort to get at least 25-30 per cent coking coal from indigenous sources, SAIL has approached the government seeking allotment of more coal blocks, director of raw materials & logistics A K Pandey told Press Trust of India. (Economic Times) here * Concerned over delays in execution of small steel projects worth about 700 billion rupees, the Steel Ministry has sought cooperation of ministries like mines and environment and the states in removing various hurdles. (Economic Times) here * Jindal Steel and Power plans to begin production from two of its overseas coal mines in Indonesia and Mozambique by month-end, a development which will ensure supply of inputs for the existing and upcoming projects, a senior company official has said. (Economic Times) here * BHEL plans to undertake capital expenditure of 10 billion rupees this year for internal modernisation and expansion of different sectors, the company chairman B Prasada Rao said. (Economic Times) here * NMDC 's board is expected to give its nod next week to acquire 26 per cent stake in Brazilian iron ore company Amplus for around $10-15 million, a senior company official said. (Economic Times) here The government will take away airwaves from existing GSM operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in early 2013 and complete their resale by the middle of next year as it implements the controversial proposal to refarm spectrum held by incumbents. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The government has decided to allow foreign companies to bid in the upcoming 2G spectrum auctions on their own without a domestic partner, hoping to ensure higher participation in the process. (Economic Times) here * The government will take away airwaves from existing GSM operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in early 2013 and complete their resale by the middle of next year. (Economic Times) here * The finance ministry will strongly object to a plan to give away mobile phones to every family below the poverty line, arguing the cash-strapped government cannot afford the 70-billion rupees scheme, a top ministry official told Economic Times on condition of anonymity. (Economic Times) here MEDIA Interpublic Group is close to acquiring the largest digital marketing agency in India, called Interactive Avenues (IA), people familiar with the development said. (Business Standard) here AUTOS * Japan's Honda Motor Co has bought a 3 percent stake it did not already own in its Indian car unit from local firm Usha International in a deal worth 1.8 billion rupees ($32.5 million), ending a partnership of more than 16 years. * Maruti Suzuki, which will take a decision on reopening of its Manesar plant on Monday, will operate the violence-hit facility under police protection when production resumes, according to a senior Haryana Police official (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindra plans to start selling its branded vehicles in Russia within two years as it looks to make the country an important export destination, President of the Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors unit Pawan Goenka told analysts in a conference call last week. (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindra wants to overtake Tata Motors as the biggest auto company in Sri Lanka in the next two years, the vice president of international operations for the automotive and farm equipment unit Pradeep Kumar said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Italian jewelry brand Damiani has approached the government for permission to enter the country's single-brand retail sector after filing an application with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), according to an official. (Economic Times) here here PHARMA * The government said it will spend nearly two per cent of GDP on health care sector in its 12th five year plan, Union Minister of State for Planning, Science and Technology Ashwani Kumar said. (Economic Times) here * Ranbaxy Laboratories has started shifting production of its generic version of the world's bestselling drug Lipitor from the U.S. to its new manufacturing facility in Mohali, the company's CEO and MD Arun Sawhney said in a post-results briefing. (Economic Times) here * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is eyeing for acquisitions in countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Russia, with a view to enhance presence in these emerging markets, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi told analysts in a conference call. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Commodity currencies dip; data eyed * Brent rises above $113 on renewed supply worries * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)