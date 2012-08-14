GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.07 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global economy. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly wholesale price index based inflation data for July. A Reuters poll forecast 7.37 percent inflation for the month, up slightly from 7.25 percent in June. (0600 GMT) * Reliance Power Q1 earnings. (0130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is preparing to present a fresh plan on fiscal consolidation, hoping to reassure anxious financial markets that the government is committed to getting its financial house in order even though there may be slippages this year. (Economic Times) here * India's central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao stuck to a hawkish tone on Monday, emphasising his concern that inflation remains too high and again prodding the government to restrain its own borrowing. * The country's highest law official has said the government can pursue tax demands on Hutchison Whampoa as it is liable to pay taxes on the sale of its Indian assets to the UK's Vodafone Group in 2007, said a person familiar with the attorney-general's thinking. (Economic Times) here * Bank of Baroda hiked deposit rates by up to 1.75 per cent, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE. (Economic Times) here EARNINGS * Lanco Infratech said it swung to an April-June consolidated net loss of 4.4 billion rupees from a 137.7 million profit a year ago. * Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, met market expectations with an 8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales and a pricing change this year that boosted margins. * Tata Steel has missed quarterly profit expectations, hit by weakening demand and prices in its main European market which offset a solid performance at home. * Suzlon Energy said it swung to a April-June net loss of 8.49 billion rupees from a profit of 601.2 million rupees a year ago. * JM Financial said April-June net profit rose 44.6 percent to 353.1 million rupees from a year ago. * NMDC said April-June net profit rose 5.8 percent to 19.06 billion rupees from a year ago. * Parsvnath Developers said April-June net profit fell 21.8 percent to 201.5 million rupees from a year ago. * PTC India said April-June net profit fell 44.2 percent to 252.4 million rupees from a year ago. * Orbit Corp said it swung to a net loss of 21.9 million rupees from a 91.6 million rupees profit a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Coal India Ltd delivered 98 percent of the targeted supply to power companies up to June this year, minister of state for coal Pratik Prakashbapu Patil said on Monday. (Economic Times) here * Oil & Natural Gas Corporation has decided to set up a 50-billion rupees urea manufacturing unit in North Tripura district in a joint venture with a private company, an ONGC official said. (Economic Times) here * Cement manufacturers, which have been slapped a penalty of over 67 billion rupees for price cartelisation, will have to comply with the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) within 90 days from the issue date, Parliament was informed on Monday. (Business Standard) * Ultratech Cement said a promoter entity, Umang Commercial Company, has exited from the company by offloading its entire holding through open market transactions. (Economic Times) here * Rain Commodities Ltd board approved a buy-back of shares worth up to 460 million rupees at a price not exceeding 46 rupees per share. RETAIL * French retailer Auchan has signed a franchise agreement with India's Max Hypermarket to enter the country with its retail operations, the companies said on Monday. Max, which is run by Dubai-based Landmark Group, operates 13 hypermarkets in India. MEDIA * India's antitrust regulator has launched a probe against Google Inc over alleged anti-competitive practices by the U.S. Internet search giant, following a complaint by a consumer advocacy group, a federal minister said on Monday. * Reliance MediaWorks is shifting part of its operations to the U.S., where it will move half a dozen top executives. (Economic Times) here AUTO * Maruti Suzuki is looking to fast track the launch of its New Alto 800 to push up volumes. The New Alto 800 will be rolled out of Gurgaon plant. (Economic Times) here * Ford India today said it has recalled over 128,000 units of its best selling Figo and Classic cars to rectify problems related to steering and rear suspension. "Ford India rolled out a voluntary and pre-emptive Field Service Action (FSA) starting July 23 to inspect certain batches of its Figo and Ford Classic models for potential issues related to the Rear Twist Beam (RTB) and the Power Steering Hose (PAS)," the company said in a statement.(Economic Times) here * Strong appreciation of the yen and depreciation of the rupee hit the margins of Hindustan Motors, a top company official said. (Economic Times) here * Hyundai Motor is planning a diesel engine variant for the i10 compact hatchback to boost sales of the car which is currently available only with a petrol engine, said Shar Rukh (C.H) Han, Executive Director of Hyundai Motor India. (Business Line) here TELECOMS * Foreign investors having stake in telecom companies whose licences were quashed by Supreme Court in the 2G case can seek claim for damages if the promoters are being prosecuted, according to a legal view given to the government. (Economic Times) here * Foreign investors affected by the Supreme Court's order cancelling 122 telecom licences cannot invoke bilateral trade pacts seeking damages from the Indian government, attorney general (AG) Goolam E. Vahanvati said in an advice to the department of telecommunications (DoT). (Mint) here * Stating it has no regrets on entering the Indian market despite troubles faced by its telecom venture Uninor, Telenor said it would soon finalise a new partner which is a non-telecom and non-real estate company and will hold 74 per cent in the new entity to be formed. (Economic Times) here IT * Infotech Enterprises plans to buy a majority stake in its aerospace engineering joint venture with U.S. aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney, chairman & managing director B V R Mohan Reddy said. (Times of India) here