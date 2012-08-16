GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.2 percent. * U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's market regulator holds its board meeting with several important items on its agenda, including easing regulations for the beleaguered mutual fund industry, which has seen significant outflows from retail investors. * Farm Minister Sharad Pawar to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the National Seed Corporation Ltd. * India's weather office to release weekly rainfall data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Politicians should treat India's economic growth as a national security issue, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday, warning a lack of consensus is holding back Asia's third-largest economy as it tries to drag millions from poverty. [ID: nL4E8JF11L] ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries is in talks with British oil giant BP to buy its petrochemicals plant in Malaysia as it seeks to replicate its domestic success in building fully integrated operations in all its businesses, an investment banker with direct knowledge of the deal said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/cav99s * Reliance Industries has proposed to drill the first exploration well at its KG-D6 block in almost five years at its own cost. (Economic Times) here * Novelis Inc, a unit of India's Hindalco Industries Ltd, on Tuesday reported a rise in first quarter earnings as lower costs offset lower shipments and an 18 percent drop in revenue as worldwide aluminum prices slumped. * Colombia's Ecopetrol will sell 12 million barrels of its Castilla crude oil to India's Essar Oil over a year, in a deal worth around $1.2 billion, the Bogota-based company and a source said on Wednesday. * Essar Oil has significantly raised processing of heavy and ultra heavy crudes at its Vadinar refinery in the western Gujarat state to improve refining margins, the company's managing director said on Tuesday. * UK shareholder advisory group Pirc has criticised India-focused miner Vedanta over political donations made ahead of elections in the country this year, advising shareholders to withhold votes on its report and accounts later this month. * Burdened by mounting losses and huge debt, Suzlon Energy is gearing up to take drastic measures to reduce costs by 20 percent in the current financial year, chief financial officer Kirti Vagadia said. (Economic Times) here * Oil & Natural Gas Corp has made a crude oil discovery in an exploration block in Tamil Nadu, the company's junior partner Bharat Petroleum said. (Economic Times) here * Jindal Steel will begin operations at its Mozambique coal mine on September 1, joining big players Vale and Rio Tinto in the country's coal-rich Tete region, a manager said Wednesday. (Economic Times) here * Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Steel, said the company needs to take "hard decisions" to restructure its operations as 2011-12 was a difficult year due to slackening of steel demand globally. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki will restart production at its Manesar factory early next week after a deadly riot shut the plant last month, the Nikkei business daily reported. * Tata Motors is considering Thailand and Indonesia as candidates for a new assembly plant that can assemble between 50,000 and 60,000 vehicles per year to serve the Asean market, chief executive Ajit Venkataraman said. (The Nation) link.reuters.com/zyt99s * Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover today said its U.K.-based Halewood manufacturing facility would work round the clock to meet strong global demand for the Range Rover Evoque. (Economic Times) here EARNINGS * IDFC said April-June net profit rose 21 percent to 3.8 billion rupees from a year ago. * Unitech's April-June net profit drops more than 50 percent to 458.8 million rupees from a year earlier. * MTNL said its April-June net loss widened to 10.58 billion rupees from 8.5 billion rupees a year ago. * Fortis Healthcare said it swung to a April-June net loss of 604.2 million rupees from a profit of 160.1 million rupees a year ago. [ID: nWNBS1790] * Bajaj Hindusthan posted a net loss in April-June of 765.1 million rupees from a profit of 11.5 million rupees a year ago. [ID: nWNBS1787] * Hindustan Copper said April-June net profit fell20.53 percent to 480.1 million rupees from a year ago. For other earnings, double click PHARMAS * An inter-ministerial group tasked with regulating prices of patented medicines has recommended using a per capita income-linked reference pricing mechanism, a proposal that may reduce prices of several patented dugs by up to one-third but will hit the profitability of foreign companies. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/dav99s * U.S. drugmaker Santarus Inc said it filed a lawsuit against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, accusing the Indian drugmaker of infringing its patents on heartburn drug Zegerid. * Bluemountain Capital Management LLC urges fellow minority shareholders of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to reject its proposed acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries . * Fortis Healthcare is taking a multi-pronged approach, including the listing of its clinical establishment division, to reduce its debt burden, Fortis Healthcare Group CEO Vishal Bali said. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here * Cipla has launched Qvir, a combination of four HIV drugs in one single strip that would be used for a single day's treatment. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * India will allow mobile phone companies to retain 8 MHz or units of second-generation airwaves in every region when mobile permits of companies come up for renewal beginning 2014, a telecom department official said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL/PROPERTY * The Sahara Group is in talks with U.S.-based Oasis West Realty to pick up a controlling stake in Beverly Hilton hotel, a landmark Los Angeles property that has been hosting the Golden Globe Awards, a person with knowledge of the development said. Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy confirmed that his group was in talks. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dollar hits 1-month high against yen * Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)