GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.01 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.14 percent. * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the region's debt crisis. * Asian shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council will release a report on the Indian economy (11.30 IST) * The Congress Party-led ruling coalition is expected to bring to parliament a report by the state auditor on the sale of coal fields to 100 companies. * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data at 1130GMT. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Indian companies will be allowed to achieve the minimum 25 percent public shareholding rule through the allocation of bonus or rights shares, the chief of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) U.K. Sinha said on Thursday. The regulator also announced a slew of measures, including those relating to expense ratios and taxation, to boost the asset management industry, which has been badly hit by sluggish markets and recent changes in regulations. * The government is likely to announce major decisions in the next three weeks to boost investments and revive economic growth, Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said. (Economic Times) here * The finance ministry is considering relaxing investment norms for pension funds and insurance companies to allow them to increase their exposure to equities and corporate debt, as it seeks to channel domestic savings into the stock market and deepen the corporate bond market. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/seb22t * Union Bank of India will seek around 9.5-10 billion rupees capital from the government, a top bank official said. "We are comfortable with the present capital situation of the bank. Our capital adequacy ratio is at 12 per cent. But to support growth in business, we will approach the government for fresh capital infusion to the tune of Rs 950 crore to Rs 1,000 crore," the bank's chairman D Sarkar told reporters. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times. here COMMODITIES/ENERGY * India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western state, the weather office said on Thursday, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped the country three years ago. * Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 51 percent of capacity in the week to Aug. 16, down 12 percentage points from a year ago, reflecting this year's weak monsoon, government data showed on Thursday. * South African state-owned oil firm PetroSA and Cairn India Group have signed a farm-in deal for crude oil and natural gas exploration in Block 1 off of South Africa's west coast, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. * Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is likely to see a 26 percent stake in one of its KG blocks in the Krishna-Godavari basin to Japan's Inpex Corp, according to executives at the oil company. (Business Standard) http:/link.reuters.com/teb22t * Abhijeet Group on Thursday signed a $7-billion deal with U.S.-based FJS Energy LLC for coal supply to fire its steel and power units in India. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/veb22t * Larsen and Toubro is planning to acquire the entire stake of US-based Flowserve Corp in their 50:50 joint venture (JV) Audco India Ltd, according to three company executives who declined to be named. (Mint) link.reuters.com/mub22t * The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company will raise power tariffs in the western Indian state by 16.48 percent due to high costs and rising fuel prices, the state's electricity commission said on Thursday. * India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of a chemical, used as brightening agents from China following complaints by domestic players. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki said on Thursday it would restart production at its Manesar factory on Aug. 21 after sacking 500 workers over a deadly riot that shut the plant, costing tens of millions of dollars in lost output. * Tata Motors' group global sales rose 21 percent to 101,605 vehicles in July from a year ago period. * Toyota said it will increase the prices of its entire range of cars in India by around 1.5 per cent with effect from September 1 to partly offset losses due to the rupee depreciation, Deputy Managing Director of Marketing) Sandeep Singh said. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here IT * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said it agreed to buy Computational Research Laboratories (CRL), a start-up group company, for 1.88 billion rupees ($33.7 million). * The trial in the alleged visa fraud case against software services major Infosys in the U.S. has been postponed by almost a month to September 17, according to unidentified sources. RETAIL/PROPERTY * Alok Industries plans to shut 45 non-profitable stores in its domestic retail business H&A, Chief Financial Officer Sunil Khandewal said. (Business Standard) * Gitanjali Gems says unit Aston Luxury Group has acquired 15.3 percent stake in Verite in Japan. * Orbit Corp wants to sell multiple projects planned in Mumbai to raise money and reduce debt, officials said. (Mint) here * Wipro Furniture, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Group, may be considering at least two acquisition targets: a Bangalore-based furniture brand and another overseas chain, according to two people close to the development. (Mint) OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro holds onto most gains on hopes for ECB action * Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry * Foreign institutional investor flows