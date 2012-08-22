GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.7 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. * Asian shares fell after a recent rally but the euro held near a seven-week high on Wednesday on views the European Central Bank will act to rein in surging euro zone borrowing costs and policymakers will find ways to keep Greece on lifelines. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's highest court will hear arguments in a case that pits Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG against India's patent office, which has refused to grant a patent on the company's cancer drug Glivec on the grounds that it is not a new medicine but an amended version of a known compound. * Parliament debate on Indian auditor's report on coal fields being allocated too cheaply. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Unions at Indian banks representing about one million employees have called for a nationwide two-day strike beginning Wednesday to protest against reform proposals that would ease mergers and allow more foreign and private capital into the sector. * The government and popular social media site Twitter are locked in a confrontation over half-a-dozen accounts that the Centre feels "misrepresent" the Prime Minister's Office but which the web-based platform has so far refused to shut down. (Economic Times) here * Most of the Reserve Bank of India's external advisors supported Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's decision to keep interest rates steady last month, in stark contrast to their opposition to the bank's surprise sharp cut in rates in April. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has asked chiefs of government-owned banks to put pressure on real estate developers to lower property prices in order to get the economy moving, according to executives who attended the meeting. (Economic Times) here * U.K.-based private equity company Actis said it will invest 2.2 billion rupees in ATM outsourcing and payments company AGS Transact Technologies. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government is not planning to deregulate diesel, cooking gas and kerosene prices by withdrawing subsidy on them, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas R P N Singh said on Tuesday. (Economic Times) here * India's gold imports during peak demand season of September to December are likely to slump 40 percent on year to 200 tonnes due to weak monsoon, fewer wedding dates and near record high prices, the head of India's leading trade body told reporters. * India's oil imports from Iran fell by more than 40 percent in July from June and a year ago, as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a shortage of ships and insurance cover caused by European Union sanctions. * India's Tata Steel Ltd will pay about $471 million to redeem its foreign currency convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 5, it said on Tuesday. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd will spend about 150 billion rupees to drill 480 wells in 2012-13, the most in the past 17 years, as India's biggest oil and gas explorer battles concern over its production capabilities and diminishing yields at its ageing oil fields. (Mint) here * NMDC has increased the contract price of key steel-making raw material by 8-13 percent for the July-September period to cash in on the current demand-supply mismatch in the market. (Economic Times) here * Bharat Heavy Electricals is actively scouting for acquisition opportunities in Europe and the US, the company said in its 2011-12 annual report(Economic Times) here * GAIL has cut its equity stake in ONGC's Dahej mega petrochemical project to 15.5 per cent after project cost further escalated by 9.5 per cent. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc will announce a partnership with hospitality group Citymax India on Wednesday to set up stores in southern and western India, the Indian hospitality group said. * Competition Commission has termed as invalid an application seeking its approval for takeover of Future group's Pantaloon brand business by Aditya Birla Nuvo, as the final deal was yet to be approved by the boards of the concerned companies. (Economic Times) here * The government said it has made it mandatory for consumer good companies to pack and sell specific products like biscuits and milk powder in standard sizes only with effect from November 1. (Economic Times) here * Century Plyboards said it has made a foray into the readymade furniture retail business and plans to invest 1 billion rupees in setting up of 111 outlets in the next five years. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Wockhardt Ltd plans to launch a generic version of anti-hypertensive drug Plendil. AIRLINES * Air India Ltd may sell five long-range Boeing 777-200 aircraft, valued at $1.4 billion (around 77 billion rupees) at current list prices, after it failed to lease the planes to other airlines. "We plan to sell five and keep just three for New York flights," said an Air India official, who declined to be named. "Even if we can't sell them it's better to ground them as we will save more money by doing so. They are fuel guzzlers. We understand they are being flown mostly by rich Middle East barons these days." (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro holds ground after touching 7-week highs * Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)