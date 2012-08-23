GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus. * Asian shares rose and the euro hit a seven-week high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's minutes raised the prospect for more stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * The lower house of India's parliament may take up the banking amendment bill for discussion on Thursday, as the strike by about one million banking staff to protest reforms enters a second day. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its 2011-2012 annual report. (1130GMT) * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Anand Sinha to participate in a risk and governance summit in Mumbai. (0945GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Members of Congress and opposition party BJP clashed at a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, deepening their divide and raising the spectre of a further delay in the government's legislative agenda to revive reforms. link.reuters.com/gaw22t * India has eased overseas borrowing rules to allow easier access to cheap dollar funds to housing finance companies, and permitted non-resident entities to provide a ratings-enhancement facility to Indian borrower. (Economic Times) here * Finance minister P Chidambaram has cleared a proposal to raise foreign direct investment limit in insurance and pension sectors to 49 percent, making it clear that he intends to push reforms even though, politically, things look difficult for the United Progressive Alliance government. link.reuters.com/daw22t * Indian banks fetched more deposits than loans since the start of the financial year in April as high deposit rates prompted individuals to park funds with the lenders. * Bad loans of state-owned banks have gone up by nearly 110 billion rupees to over 1.23 trillion rupees at June-end from 1.12 trillion rupees at close of last financial year, according to a written reply to parliament given by Minister of State for Finance Namo Narain Meena. (Economic Times) here * Finance companies will be asked to build extra reserves to avert delays and defaults in paying off millions of retail investors who buy their debentures. (Economic Times) here * BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are among the seven foreign banks which have been given approval to open new branches in the country in 2012 till mid-August, the government said. The other four which were also given approval are -- Morgan Stanley Bank International, Westpac Banking Corporation, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and State Bank of Mauritius. (Press Trust of India via Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's Central Bureau of Investigation is probing possible corruption in the sale of coal concessions to private companies, it said on Wednesday, as the affair dubbed "coalgate" caused uproar in parliament, paralysing it for a second day in a row. * Indian coal imports are expected to rise in the financial year through March 2013 as more end-users turn overseas, prompted by a narrowing gap between the domestic and international prices of thermal coal. [ID: nL4E8JL3FR] * Jaypee Group has reached an understanding with Ireland-based building material major CRH to sell a 51 percent stake in its Gujarat cement facility for 42 billion rupees, according to a source close to the developments. (Business Standard) here * India will convene a meeting of its specialist panel of ministers on drought next week to take stock of the progress of summer-sown crops and review the monsoon situation, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. * Larsen & Toubro has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to 32 billion rupees through sale of equity or other securities from public and institutional investors. (Economic Times) here * Cairn India plans to invest $2 billion over the next two years in oil and gas exploration and production both in the country as well as abroad, chairman Navin Agarwal told reporters on the sidelines of the company's sixth annual general meeting. (Economic Times) here * Vedanta Group may shell out 216.35 billion rupees, up to 25 per cent more than previously offered, for buying the government's remaining stakes in Hindustan Zinc and Balco as its earlier offers have not been accepted so far. Vedanta has called shareholders meeting on August 28 in London to seek nod for the sweetening its offers in the two firms, but a company spokesperson said that it is just an "enabling provision" and no new offer has been made yet to the government. (Economic Times) here * Maharashtra's electricity regulator banned upper-category residential consumers in Mumbai from switching their utility, effectively helping Reliance Infrastructure from losing its customers to rival Tata Power. (Economic Times) here * Alstom, in a consortium with BHEL, has secured a contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation to supply turbine generator package for its Rajasthan Atomic Power Project in Rajasthan. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The proposals of public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL to reduce their workforce by 121,000 by offering voluntary retirement schemes will cost them over 174.45 billion rupees, the government said. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * India's top court will hear final arguments from Sept. 11 in a key patent dispute between Swiss drugmaker Novartis and India's patent office, a case that could curb India's global position as a supplier of cut-price generic medicines. RETAIL * Everonn Education Ltd said it will acquire Centum Learning via a combination of cash and equity shares. * Accel Partners India has invested 1 billion rupees in Bigtree Entertainment, which runs online ticket company BookMyShow.com. (Economic Times) here * Global buyout fund Riverside and three European fashion retailers are in the fray to acquire India's biggest home-grown denim brand Spykar Lifestyles, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Economic Times) here * Dubai-based Landmark Group targets $1 billion, or about 55 billion rupees, revenue in India in the next two years, its vice-chairperson Renuka Jagtiani said. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * India's aviation regulator has started a fresh safety audit of two airlines, Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and Air India Express, the low-fare unit of national flag carrier Air India Ltd, according to the agency's top official. (Mint) here AUTOS * Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd is planning to invest around 10 billion rupees to set up a 150,000-unit-perannum manufacturing facility either in Tamil Nadu or in Andhra Pradesh. (Business Standard) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hopes * Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)