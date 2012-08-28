GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.4 percent. * Shares of Apple climbed to another record on Monday, keeping the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. * Markets from stocks to currencies were caught in ranges on Tuesday as investors waited for a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week. FACTORS TO WATCH * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, holds its Annual General Meeting in New Delhi. (0430 GMT) * India's trade secretary S.R. Rao will address a business conference in New Delhi. (0430 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * BNP Paribas downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral" from "overweight", saying policy reforms may be delayed until after general elections in 2014 due to a deadlocked government and high inflation. * India and China pressed each other for greater market access for their products from medicines to Bollywood films at a meeting of trade ministers on Monday, seeking to expand commercial ties between the Asian giants as they battle a global downturn. (Reuters) * The implementation of the General Anti Avoidance Rules is headed for further delay beyond the extended deadline of April 1, 2013. Finance ministry officials indicated the underlying message on GAAR was to go slow, and there was a strong possibility that government committee would ask for more time to submit the second draft guidelines. (Business Standard) here * Foreign brokers may hold back on issuing derivative instruments called participatory notes to overseas investors as confusion continues to swirl around controversial tax proposals made in the Union Budget for 2012-13. Foreign investment into Indian equities through the P-notes fell to its lowest level in seven years in May this year, according to the latest available data. (Economic Times) here * The Reserve Bank of India has dismissed State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri's suggestion that the cash reserve requirement, the portion of deposits kept with the central bank on which no interest is paid, be scrapped. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * DP World, the London Stock Exchange-listed container terminal operator from Dubai, is preparing ground for an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian subsidiary, people familiar with the development said. When contacted by Financial Chronicle, Anil Singh, managing director for the India sub-continent at DP World, refused to comment. A DP World spokesperson later said in an email response, "As a global policy, DP World does not comment on market speculation." (Financial Chronicle) here * The country's highest law officer has cleared the way for a hike in tariff of electricity from private producers by saying the central regulator can re-open long term supply agreements in cases such as a rise in fuel price. (Economic Times) here * Tata Steel is expected to mandate a project financing loan of up to 220bn rupees ($3.9bn) to fund its 6m tonnes per annum greenfield steel plant at Kalinganagar in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. The loan is likely to be India's largest for the current 2012-13 financial year. (Reuters Basis Point) * Reliance Industries Ltd will shut a diesel hydrotreater at its 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery in the western Gujarat state from Tuesday for about two and a half weeks for routine maintenance, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reuters) * GAIL (India) Ltd has signed an agreement with GDF Suez to buy 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or about 0.8 million tonnes of the fuel from 2013 to 2014, the Indian firm said in a statement. (Reuters) * A government panel has suggested splitting Coal India or allowing joint venture partners with the state-owned miner to foster competition in the sector. (Mint) here * Rating agency Icra has cut the rating for Reliance Power' s commercial paper (of 10 billion rupees) from A1+ to A1 on increased business risk profile of the company. IT * Lenovo is in talks to buy out the promoter stake in HCL Infosystems for around 5 billion rupees, senior officials at Lenovo and investment bankers familiar with the development told Financial Chronicle. (Financial Chronicle) here * Wipro has partnered with Google to offer cloud computing solutions that leverage the vast computing infrastructure that the search company has built over the past several years. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Cipla is close to buying office space in central Mumbai, in a deal worth over 2.7 billion rupees, three people familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro flat, recovery seen at risk * Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs