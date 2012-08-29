GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday. * The euro remained firm while Asian shares steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech and a European Central Bank policy meeting next week. FACTORS TO WATCH * Mphasis June quarter earnings. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Ruling Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi accused the main opposition party on Tuesday of holding India to ransom in a stand-off over coal deals that has paralysed parliament. (Reuters) * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will take a fresh look at the Direct Taxes Code (DTC), which could further delay the ambitious recast of the income tax law that was to roll out on April 1, 2013. (Economic Times) here * The government has moved a Cabinet note to substantially dilute the controversial local sourcing norms for foreign single-brand retailers. (Economic Times) here * Indian companies are gearing up to face more stringent and specific anti-bribery laws with the government planning to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to cover bribes given domestically by the private sector. (Times of India) toi.in/5XMbta * Differences within the cabinet have nixed the plans of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to fast-track a new legislation for land acquisition and compensation, widely seen as a key measure to spur investment in the economy. (Mint) here * The Reserve Bank of India discussed the possibility of revision in priority sector lending norms with bank chiefs, who pressed for some modifications in the final guidelines on the issue released in July, according to bankers at the meeting. (Economic Times) here * India's central bank on Tuesday sought to make it easier for investors to trade shares of foreign companies listed on the domestic stock market. It said it was allowing limited convertibility of Indian depository receipts (IDRs) into underlying equity shares, and vice versa. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's state auditor has hit out at the country's biggest explorer ONGC for its tardy exploration and lax efforts in development in a report published on the heels of a damning view on coal which triggered a massive political row. (Reuters) * NMDC has sought shareholders' approval for amendment in its Articles of Association to enable it to launch share a buy-back offer. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * Ravi Uppal, once tipped to succeed Larsen and Toubro Ltd's retiring chairman A.M. Naik, is quitting the company, months after Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan was unexpectedly elevated to the post of chief executive officer and managing director at India's largest engineering conglomerate. (Mint) here AUTOS * The founders of Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge are in talks with private equity firms to sell a $300 million stake in their wind energy firm, Kenersys, two sources familiar with the matter said. (Reuters) * Maruti Suzuki said it is "examining" having more diesel engine capacity than it has currently planned in order to have an overall 40 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle market. (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindra has christened its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) as 'Quanto', which will hit the market in the second half of September 2012. (Economic Times) here * Tractor maker Escorts Ltd announced a 2-3 percent hike in tractor prices with effect from September 1. (Economic Times) here * TVS Automotive Solutions Ltd (ASL), a TVS group company, is planning to enter the overseas multi- brand car servicing market, a senior official of the company said. (Economic Times) here * Piaggio is preparing to rollout new products in the Indian market soon to boost its share and revenues. (Financial Chronicle) here TELECOMS * A local court in Gurgaon has restrained Norway's Telenor from participating in auction of spectrum in association with any firm other than Uninor, its joint venture with Unitech. (Economic Times) here * Indian telecoms regulator on Monday amended rules to penalise companies if they failed to meet quality of service standards for mobile and wired telephones. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Growth in India's property market is expected to fall to less than 5 percent over the next 12 months compared with an annual rate of 17 percent since 2007, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, the world's second-largest property consultant. (Reuters) * DLF has decided to end its five-year long association with cricket tournament Indian Premier League as the title sponsor and did not renew its contract that was due by last month. (Economic Times) here HEALTH CARE * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said it expand its multi-specialty clinics to 150 by October 2014 from its current 87 clinics. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Morgan Stanley is selling its 26 percent stake in IHHR Hospitality, which owns the world's top-rated spa, Ananda in the Himalayas, A person familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Mumbai-based pilots of Kingfisher Airlines have decided to strike work indefinitely from Wednesday over non-payment of salaries. (Economic Times) here * The civil aviation ministry has approved a strategic alliance between Jet Airways and Deutsche Lufthansa AG that will enable them to sell seats across each other's networks. (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile * Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)