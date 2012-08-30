GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 1 percent. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. * Asian shares eased and major currencies stayed range-bound on Thursday as investors avoided betting on direction before a speech by Bernanke. FACTORS TO WATCH * Parliament expected to meet after a day-long break. * Weekly data on monsoon rains * Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal to deliver keynote address on the future of coal generation and supply in India at a conference. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to carry out a major reshuffle of his cabinet in the second week of September, which could see heavyweights such as SM Krishna and Jaipal Reddy swap their portfolios for state-level positions, top Congress leaders told ET. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Comptroller and Auditor General of India believes the value of coal blocks given away to private companies can be pegged 10 times higher than the controversial estimate of 1.86 trillion rupees, according to sources at the auditor. (Economic Times) here * India's power systems could be vulnerable to crippling cyber attacks on a scale that can have serious implications for national security and economy, an enquiry into the July 30-31 grid collapse has concluded. (Economic Times) here * The oil ministry has terminated Italy's Eni's exploration contract in Rajasthan and slapped a penalty for incomplete work in the block. The block was awarded in 2005 but the company could not explore it fully because half of it turned out to be a restricted national park, where drilling is forbidden. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Coca-Cola has received clearance from the government to manufacture energy drinks in the country, according to a spokesperson at the "We have got the clearances last month," said a Coca-Cola spokesperson at the world's largest soft drink company. link.reuters.com/fex32t AUTO * India's government has approved a 230 billion rupee ($4.13 billion) eight-year plan to spur electric and hybrid vehicle production, the country's heavy industries secretary said on Wednesday, with a target of 6 million vehicles by 2020. * Maruti Suzuki plans to give its mid-size sedan SX4 a facelift next year and is considering local production or assembly of its compact premium SUV Grand Vitara by 2014, a person close to the development told ET. (Economic Times) here IT * BT is selling about 5 percent of Indian IT service provider Tech Mahindra Ltd for about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * Motorola Mobility may shut operations in India as part of its global strategy to prune its near 20,000-strong workforce by 20 percent and close more than 30 sales offices and R&D units worldwide, said industry executives aware of developments (Economic Times) here HEALTH CARE * Hospira Inc said it plans to buy a factory and a research center from India-based Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd for $200 million. (Reuters) * The Government is mulling a proposal to bring foreign direct investment in the pharmaceutical sector in the next few months, said Saurabh Chandra, Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. (Business Line) here * Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is set to sell its penicillin and penem API businesses and API facility at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, along with an associated process R&D facility in Chennai, to Hospira, K. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Orchid said. (Business Line) here INDUSTRIAL/CONSTRUCTION * Larsen & Toubro expects a 30 percent growth in new orders from the hydrocarbon sector this fiscal, its chief executive officer and managing director said. (Economic Times) here * Lanco Infratech is engaged in talks with private equity firms to sell a stake in its power business, said an investment banker aware of the deal. (Business Standard) here PROPERTY * The government is set to unlock thousands of acres of prime real estate across the country as part of a new strategy to revive sick public sector companies. (Times of India) here MEDIA * Global advertising and marketing group WPP has requested the New York Supreme Court dismiss a complaint from New Delhi Television accusing TAM, which is a joint venture between Nielsen and WPP-owned Kantar India, of manipulation of viewership data. (Business Line) here