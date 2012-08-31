GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.19 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.19 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday. * Asian shares fell on Friday as investors cooled expectations that Bernanke will offer any signal of a further monetary stimulus. FACTORS TO WATCH * GDP data for April-June period (Around 11.00 IST or 0530GMT. * July fiscal deficit (Around 4.00 IST or 1030 GMT). * RBI to release forex, bank loan data. (1130GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * A Parliament's finance committee report on the status of the economy has highlighted the divergence between the Reserve Bank of India's emphasis on taming inflation and the government's push for growth even at the cost of high prices. (Times of India) toi.in/qfnb2a * In the wake of controversies shrouding coal mines allocation, an inter-ministerial panel will decide next week the fate of 58 blocks which private and public sector companies failed to develop within the allowed time. "It is extremely difficult under present circumstances to raise fuel prices," a top government source said. "I am not saying that it is impossible but it certainly does not look feasible at this moment of time". (Economic Times) here * The Central Bureau of Investigation is focusing its probe on 12 firms which were given licenses under the 'fast track' category but had not yet commenced mining of the allocated coal blocks. (Economic Times) here * Diesel and cooking gas (LPG) prices are unlikely to be hiked even after the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament next week as the government is wary of taking such a decision at a time when it already has political battles on hand. (Economic Times) here * The finance ministry has filed a petition with the registrar of companies against the Industrial Finance Corporation of India's failure to issue debenture certificates worth 5.23 billion rupees, a move aimed at fast-tracking the private firm's conversion into a state-owned company. (Economic Times) here * Union Bank of India said it has slashed interest rates on vehicle loans in the range of 1.55-2.55 percent and brought them to a flat 10.95 percent on zero to seven-year tenor with immediate effect. (Economic Times) here * Corporation Bank has decided to slash interest rates on home, car and educational loans with effect from September 1 for a three-month period. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year. (Reuters) * Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder, a state official said. (Reuters) * ONGC, Coal India, NTPC and BHEL could be among the state-run companies that are expected to constitute the much-awaited 'disinvestment ETF', said a senior official at the Department of Disinvestment. (Economic Times) here * Shareholders of Vedanta Resources have given their nod to sweeten its offer of 172.75 billion rupees by up to 25 percent for buying out remaining stakes of Indian government in Hindustan Zinc and Balco. (Economic Times) here * The uncertainty surrounding coal availability has forced the country's largest power producer NTPC Ltd to cut down its investment size by a fourth, or around 500 billion rupees, a company executive said. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/kud42t * UltraTech is planning a 19 percent increase in capacity by the next fiscal year, its chairman said on Thursday, even as he warned that the outlook for the sector remained challenging. (Reuters) * Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers said it plans to spend 40 billion rupees ($719.10 million) over the next three years to expand urea production capacity at its existing plant at Thal in the western state of Maharashtra. (Reuters) TELECOMS * The commerce ministry has said that Norwegian telecom operator Telenor has a case in seeking compensation for cancellation of its licences under the provisions of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between India and Singapore. (Financial Express) * Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei will invest $150 million in its research and development (R&D) centre coming up in Bangalore, according to the company. link.reuters.com/mud42t * Telecom tribunal TDSAT upheld the plea of Bharti Airtel claiming dues of 2.87 billion rupees from Tata Teleservices on account of SMS termination charges. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here AUTOS * Fiat India, part of Italian car maker Fiat, has lost an almost decade-old battle with the excise department which had slapped a 4.32 billion rupees ($77.68 million)duty on the company for cars sold below cost price between 1996 and 2001. (Times of India) toi.in/7JfpIZ INDUSTRIAL Elgi Equipments said it has acquired 100 percent stake in Italian firm Rotair. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * The government has decided not to dilute the ownership clause in its single-brand FDI policy, forcing multinational brands such as Pavers England, Promod and Massimo Dutti to either tweak their holding structure to enter the country or rethink their India strategy. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * Deccan Chronicle is in talks to sell cricket team Deccan Chargers, chairman Tikkavarapu Venkattram Reddy said in an interview. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/jud42t * The government on Thursday made it clear that no further extension will be given to the mandatory cable digitisation in the four metros of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * The Supreme Court refused to stay the government's order increasing royalty charges from private airlines for ground handling. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro nears this week's low, market wary ahead of Fed * Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)