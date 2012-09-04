GLOBAL MARKETS * The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.3 percent higher. * U.S. markets were shut for a public holiday on Monday. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes for some progress in tackling its debt crisis. FACTORS TO WATCH * A three-day Indian banking summit begins in Mumbai. Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give the inaugural address. * Chairmen of Indian Oil Corp and Oil and Natural Gas Corp to speak at an industry function at 0530GMT. * Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd is holding a press conference for a "strategic announcement" at 1030 GMT. * Reliance Communications, India's No.2 telecoms carrier by customers, holds its annual shareholder meet in Mumbai at 0630 GMT. * Billionaire Anil Ambani will address shareholders at the annual meet of Reliance Power at 0830 GMT. * Volkswagen's India unit holds a press roundtable with Arvind Saxena, the company's recently-hired Managing Director, to discuss new initiatives for the German automaker in the country at 0515GMT. * Boeing holds a press conference in New Delhi to announce its outlook for the India market at 0615GMT. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government will ask the operators of 58 coal blocks that have been issued show-cause notices to provide details of investments this week to ensure only non-performers lose their mines, a top government official said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fyq42t * The income tax department has sought details of client code modification (CCM) done by brokers from commodity futures exchanges. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/xyq42t * Indian private-sector lender South Indian Bank is selling shares to institutional investors to raise about 4.4 billion rupees ($79 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction said. The floor price for the bank's share sale has been set at 22.13 rupees a share, according to the sources. SPIRITS * Nearly six months after he put the stake sale process of Whyte & Mackay on the fast track to find a solution to United Spirits' high leverage, UB Group Chairman Vijay Mallya is understood to be nearing a deal to offload 49 percent stake in the flagship unit. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/vyq42t ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The petroleum ministry plans to raise diesel rates by 4-5 rupees per litre after the parliament session ends on September 7 as oil firms' revenue loss has soared to almost half the retail price, but it expects stiff resistance from the ruling coalition, having tough time defending the government on the coal issue. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/gyq42t * Reliance Power Ltd on Monday announced it had commenced coal production at two of its Sasan power project's captive coal mines-Moher and Moher Amlohri extension. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/wyq42t * Suzlon Group subsidiary, REpower Systems SE, has signed a $268 million contract with Meridian Energy Limited to supply 64 MM 92 wind turbines, each with 2.05 MW of rated power, to the Mt Mercer wind farm. The Mt Mercer wind farm project is based in Victoria, Australia, located approximately 30 km south of Ballarat. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/bar42t * India has decided to make available 1.3 million tonnes of additional wheat for open sale in September and October to ease shortages in spot markets, food ministry sources said on Monday, in a move that is likely to weigh on domestic prices. (Reuters) * Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Zosen Corp, JFE Steel Corp and three other companies plan to invest 120 billion yen ($1.53 billion) over a decade to set up offshore wind turbines, the Nikkei reported. Potential sites for the project, which will have a production capacity of 300,000 kilowatts, include areas off the coast of the Kyushu region in southern Japan, the newspaper said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/car42t TELECOMS/IT * Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra plans to buy Hutchison Whampoa's call centre business in the country, according to two sources with direct knowledge, in a deal that one of the sources said was worth between $100 million and $120 million. * The Telecom Commission (TC), the highest policy-making body in the telecom department, is likely to finalise on Friday the guidelines under which new mobile permits will be issued, post-conclusion of 2G auctions next January. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/hyq42t PHARMA * The country's drug regulator has asked pharma companies to submit the mandatory safety details of their new drugs for every six months for the first two years from their launch, failing which, it threatened to cancel licences of those drugs. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/kyq42t * Mumbai-based Piramal Healthcare is in talks with the Chandigarh-headquartered Ind-Swift Laboratories to acquire its contract research and manufacturing business and many of its facilities approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA), sources say. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/myq42t AUTOS *Honda Motor Co will reorganize its car business in India, scaling down its lineup of sedans and focusing on compact vehicles, the Nikkei reported. Honda, which recently converted its India joint venture, Honda Siel Cars India Ltd, into a wholly owned unit, plans to postpone sales of the new version of its Civic sedan, and forgo manufacturing the new version of the Accord sedan in the country, the business daily said. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA * Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)