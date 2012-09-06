GLOBAL MARKETS * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.4 percent. * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * Asian shares edged up on Thursday and the euro held the previous session's gains made after reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states. FACTORS TO WATCH * Bharti Airtel, India's top telecoms carrier, holds its annual shareholders' meeting in New Delhi (starting 1000 GMT). * Second day of two consecutive Indian automotive conferences in New Delhi. * Final day of banking summit in Mumbai. Anand Sinha, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India and C. Rangarajan, chairman of the prime minister's economic advisory council will attend. * Chairman of state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp is main speaker at an oil industry event in Mumbai. (0430GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The finance ministry will pitch India's strength as a largely domestic economy, renew its commitment to fiscal rectitude and showcase recent measures to lift sentiment to try and convince global rating firms not to downgrade the country's sovereign rating. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/vec52t * The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to deepen its probe into the controversial allotment of coal blocks, raid more companies, and question people for bagging lucrative coal blocks despite having doubtful credentials. The agency may also book regional politicians involved in the matter, government sources said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/wec52t * State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said he expects the Reserve Bank to leave the key policy rates unchanged, but sees a 1 per cent reduction in the cash reserve requirements (CRR) on September 17, which can help banks trim base rates. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/cuc52t * State Bank of India announced a cut of up to 1 percent in interest rate for fixed deposits across maturities, a development which may prompt other banks to follow suit, effective September 7. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/duc52t * ICICI Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, plans to repatriate a large part of its capital from its UK arm as its business growth there has slowed significantly due to the economic turmoil in the euro zone and a stringent regulatory environment. The bank has already initiated a similar move in Canada. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/puc52t * MCX-SX, the new entrant to go live with equity and debt market trading from Diwali, has started a price war among domestic bourses. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/tec52t ENERGY/COMMODITIES * An Indian mobile-phone billionaire is trying to turn a $75 million investment in a Mozambique oil license into a $3 billion payday, banking on competition between the world's largest energy companies to drive up the price of East Africa's virgin natural-gas fiels. (Bloomberg) link.reuters.com/rec52t * Essar Power denies role in allocating coal blocks to Navabharat Essar Power has denied any involvement in the allocation of coal blocks to Navabharat Power, which it acquired more than two years after the company had taken a stake in the mines. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/xec52t * Western Potash Corp, a junior mining company looking for outside capital to help build a potash mine in Western Canada, said on Wednesday that it was talking about a joint venture with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, among others. * India, the world's largest consumer of sugar, is likely to become a net importer of the sweetener as early as 2013/14, as drought-hit farmers replace cane with less water-intensive crops. * India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd will spend about $100 million over two to three years to develop a coal mine in Botswana that it is acquiring through its purchase of Canada's CIC Energy Corp, a company official said on Wednesday. * International Coal Venture (ICVL), a consortium formed by five state-owned companies to buy foreign coal mines, may drop its plans of outright purchase of Australia's Washpoolcoking coal project after its initial bid turned expensive due to falling coking coal prices. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/kuc52t * Jain Irrigation's $200 million fund raising plan will give an important breather to the company for its financial woes. It will also enable it to shift to a NBFC or bank financed business model that will make sure it will not put on the debt weight again. However, the full benefits of this will be seen FY14 onwards. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/muc52t * Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has bought CIC Energy Corp of Canada for Rs 650 crore. In 2010, JSW Energy had offered Rs 2,500 crore for this company. CIC has coal mines in Botswana, Africa, with reserves of six billion tonnes. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/quc52t TELECOMS/IT * Just three months after its chief operating officer put in his papers, Infosys BPO is seeing a slew of top talent heading for the exits, but the business process outsourcing firm downplayed the resignations, saying that it had a "strong second line of leadership". (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/guc52t * Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' biggest telecommunications company, said on Wednesday it has decided not to bid for airwaves in an Indian state auction scheduled in November. (Reuters) * The Telenor Group has approached Delhi High Court seeking that its JV partner here - Unitech Ltd - be asked to set aside Rs 6,400 crore, or be directed to provide necessary guarantees for this amount through a deposit, as it fears the real estate company may not be able to cough up this sum if it were to lose the ongoing court case. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/juc52t AVIATION * Lenders of Kingfisher Airlines have demanded that promoter Vijay Mallya should present himself before lenders to resolve the deadlock wherein lenders have stopped all lines of banking facilities to the Airlines after it failed to pay its dues. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/huc52t AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki India said it expects to have full employee strength at its troubled Manesar plant by the end of September with the completion of fresh recruitments. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fuc52t * In a huge relief for leading battery-maker Exide Industries, the company averted serious competition as it won a 15 year old trademark suit against global battery giant Exide Technologies. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/nuc52t NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes jobs data * Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)