GLOBAL MARKETS * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.8 percent. * The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Friday as markets consolidated after recent sharp moves triggered by central banks' stimulus steps. FACTORS TO WATCH * Trinamool Congress ministers to submit resignation after withdrawing its support to the ruling coalition. * Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Anand Sinha to attend the Economic Times Financial Management Summit 2012 on financing growth and managing risk amidst macroeconomic uncertainty. (0430GMT) * RBI to release weekly data on forex, bank lending (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH TOP NEWS * India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains and eased foreign investment rules in airlines and broadcasters, a government statement said on Thursday, implementing a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade. (Reuters) * The government is pushing ahead with long-awaited reforms to boost finances of cash-strapped power utilities and to reduce food subsidy by raising the price of sugar in ration shops, but the cabinet meeting to consider these moves has been deferred to next week. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL * Credit growth in Indian banks grew 1.2 percent as of Sept. 7 from the start of the financial year in April, picking up marginally from the muted growth seen in previous months, central bank data showed. (Reuters) * Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd approved the sale of a 12.37 percent stake in unit Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited to Inclusion Resources, a unit of Leapfrog Financial Inclusion Fund, for 643.3 million rupees. (Reuters) * India will soon lower capital requirement for subsidiaries of non-banking finance companies that have more than 75 percent foreign direct investment, a step that can help spur foreign investments in the sector, a government official privy to the development said. (Economic Times) here * Tata Sons Ltd has restructured its non-banking financial company Tata Capital Ltd to be able to apply for a banking licence as and when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) finalizes the entry norms, according to a person familiar with the company. (Mint) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Adani Group is likely to bid for a majority stake in Dhamra Port, an equal JV between engineering major Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel, said three independent sources involved in the ongoing negotiations. (Economic Times) here * India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, its weather office said, and were the best since June when the four-month rainy season made a poor start and went on to arouse concerns in the major agricultural producer. (Reuters) * Coal India's independent directors want chairman S. Narsing Rao to close a loophole in the new draft fuel-supply agreements that could allow power-trading firms to benefit from them, said a person familiar with the matter. (Mint) here * The government has initiated the process for sale of further 9.50 percent in state-run power generation major NTPC to meet its disinvestment target of 300 billion rupees in the current fiscal, official sources said. (Economic Times) here * An inter-ministerial panel has recommended de-allocation of two coal blocks held by five companies, including Gujarat Ambuja Cement, Grasim Industries and Lafarge India, bringing the total number of such blocks to 13. (Economic Times) here * A steep rise in imports from Japan and Korea has steelmakers up in arms clamouring for removal of these two countries from a preferential free trade agreement. (Economic Times) here * The legal tussle between Murugappa Group and 3M for control of abrasives maker Wendt India got a new twist, with the U.S. conglomerate saying it does not intend to renew a technical collaboration agreement expiring on Thursday, according to Rajesh Khanna, CEO of Wendt India (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Reliance Communications will raise calling rates by 25 percent from Friday to improve its operating margins. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * The Competition Commission has found evidence of cartelisation in the country's tyre manufacturing industry and is expected to issue an order soon, an official said. (Economic Times) here * Mahindra & Mahindra plans to export Quanto, its first mini SUV, to Europe and South Africa, said Pravin Shah, chief executive of its automotive division. (Reuters) AIRLINES * Air India has obtained a conditional guarantee for its proposed jumbo 74 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) 19-year bond sale. The guarantee, which came on Tuesday, has come with some conditions asking the company to meet certain milestones for its performance. (IFR) PHARMA Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may just have signalled his willingness to keep the doors open for large pharma players to run their business in India, according to government sources. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may just have signalled his willingness to keep the doors open for large pharma players to run their business in India, according to government sources. (Times of India) Singh is learnt to have said the sector will be kept open in discussions with ministers, a move that may go against the high-pitched demand from the commerce and industry ministry to check investment in local pharma firms.