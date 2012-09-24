GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.4 percent. * U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout. * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their focus to economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. FACTORS TO WATCH * A full lineup of Indian industry ministers and a deputy governor of the central bank are slated to speak at an annual investment event in New York. * Telecoms minister Kapil Sibal to attend an industry conference. (0400GMT) * India's farm ministry to release its first output forecast for the 2012/13 crop year. (0230GMT) * A panel of ministers to fix the price at which oil retailers will buy ethanol from sugar mills. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH TOP NEWS * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a spirited defence of measures meant to breathe life into India's stuttering economy after his biggest coalition ally quit in protest on Friday, reducing his government to a minority. (Reuters) * India may raise the overseas borrowing limit by domestic companies by $10 billion to $50 billion in a bid to draw more capital, an unnamed finance ministry official told The Economic Times. The government may also allow Qualified Financial Institutions to invest in all securities eligible for FII investments and invest in currency futures to hedge FX risk, the official said India could also allow foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and non-resident Indians to invest in exchange-traded currency futures markets subject to the participation being limited to their rupee exposure in India. link.reuters.com/zyx72t * The government is readying a package to boost real estate activity by easing lending and provisioning norms for banks. (Times of India) here * Seeking to contain fiscal slippage, Finance minister P Chidambaram is personally looking at any expenditure above 2 billion rupees to ensure there's no overspending by any ministry and has tasked the revenue department to look out for more funds to cushion the impact of higher subsidies. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries and its partner BP plan to surrender two more exploration blocks, reducing their tally to 14 from 21 a year ago, when the government approved the British oil major's $7.2-billion deal to pick up stakes in Reliance's blocks, government and industry sources said. (Economic Times) here * Bharat Petroleum Corporation said it was ready to offer 51 per cent stake in a 60 billion rupees project to set up its first propylene unit in Kochi to its South Korean joint venture partner LG Chem * Oil marketing companies (OMCs) plan to revise petrol prices downward due to falling international crude oil prices and a strengthening rupee. (Economic Times) here * The Competition Commission of India (CCI) may soon ask its investigation wing to carry out a detailed investigation into the alleged cartel-like behaviour of oil marketing companies increasing and decreasing prices of petrol in unison. (Economic Times) here * The central government has banned states from allowing sale or export of iron ore by companies granted mining leases for own steel production. (Economic Times) here * JSW Steel's plans to set up a 3 million tonnes steel plant in West Bengal is likely to get further delayed following the government decision to de-allocate the Gourangdih ABC coal mine, said a senior JSW official. (Economic Times) here * Tata Metaliks Ltd has revived plans to sell its plant at Redi in Maharashtra after the deal with a Karnataka-based company fell through, Tata Metaliks Chairman Koushik Chatterjee told reporters. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL * State Bank of India said on Saturday it has cut its benchmark prime lending rate, the interest rate that commercial banks normally charge, by 25 basis points to 14.50 percent per year with effect from Sept. 27. (Reuters) * Yes Bank expects its net interest margin (NIM) to improve by about 0.20 percent following reduction in cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio, Chief Executive Rana Kapoor said. (Economic Times) here * State-owned lender Jammu & Kashmir Bank may book a profit of 4 billion rupees by selling part of its stake in the insurance JV Metlife India, said people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here * India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.477 billion as of Sept. 14, from $292.040 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. (Reuters) IT * The rising number of idle workers in the U.S. and Europe for Indian software companies could drag profitability lower. and contribute to an already uncertain business environment. (Economic Times) here * India is expected to soon seek consultations with the US under the aegis of World Trade Organisation (WTO) on visa fee hike for professionals, which discriminates against Indian software companies that send employees to America on short-term contracts. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki is looking to regain lost ground in the small car segment with the launch of a completely new version of its best-selling model Alto. (Economic Times) here * Honda Motor is planning to introduce the much-awaited diesel engines in a new entry-level sedan based on its Brio compact car by the next fiscal year to boost car sales in the Indian market, Honda's global CEO HMC Takanobu Ito said in a speech in Tokyo. (Economic Times) here * Hero MotoCorp Ltd will foray into the retail finance business to enable potential customers with dedicated easy loan options. MEDIA * Reliance MediaWorks has jointly bid for bankrupt U.S. firm Digital Domain with Beijing Galloping Horse Film & TV Co, sources close to the development confirmed, to Business Standard. A Reliance MediaWorks spokesperson refused to comment, according to the newspaper. here RETAIL * Rabo Private Equity and Abraaj Capital are in advanced stages of buying a small stake in Prabhat Dairy worth 1 billion rupees, people close to the transaction said. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * The finance ministry has provided a partial sovereign guarantee to the bond issue from Air India, but bankers say it will be of little help. (Times of India) here * Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd has sought a more than sevenfold increase in aeronautical tariffs, which will make it more expensive for users if the proposal is accepted by the regulator. (Mint) here 