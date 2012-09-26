GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent.

* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit growth.

* Asian shares fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored concerns about the country's financing difficulties.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India to sell 120 billion rupees of treasury bills.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL/REGULATORY

* HDFC Bank, India's second largest private bank, has said it might also slash the minimum lending rate, said managing director Aditya Puri, on the sidelines of an event. (Business Standard) here

* Barclays will shut three of its nine bank branches in India by end of this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Tuesday.

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* Venezuela will hike the amount of oil it is sending to India's Reliance Industries and signed a new 15-year supply contract with the company on Tuesday, the oil minister said. (Reuters)

* Reliance Industries is likely to directly bid for mobile telephone spectrum in the upcoming auction to complement its wireless broadband services with voice call facility, a source privy to the development said. (Economic Times) here

* Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is pushing full-steam ahead with a $4.5 billion project in Australia to secure coal to feed an expansion of the Adani Group's power production capacity in India. (Reuters)

* NTPC isn't ready to sign fuel supply agreements with Coal India despite changes in the format including higher penalties for deliveries, according to NTPC Chairman Arup Roy Choudhury. (Economic Times)

* India's monsoon rains have begun easing from the western desert state of Rajasthan but should continue in the northeast until the end of the month and give a lift to summer-sown crops there, weather office sources said. (Reuters)

* Lanco Infratech will be entering into a fresh agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government for supply of the entire 300 Mw power from its Korba power plant in Chattisgarh. (Business Standard) here

AUTOS

* Maruti Suzuki has raised salaries of its workers by an average of 75 percent, or about 18,000 rupees a month, as part of the three-year wage settlement. (Economic Times) here

* Mahindra and Mahindra is considering reinstating the entire staff laid off by South Korean sports utility vehicle Ssangyong Motor Co in the next two to three years, according to M&M president (automotive and farm equipment sectors) Pawan Goenka. (Business Standard) here

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it has decided not to continue its partnership with Bajaj Auto for sourcing of ultra-low cost car.

"We will not be continuing our relationship with Bajaj," a Nissan official said without disclosing reasons. (Economic Times)

MEDIA

* Bankers' chances of recovering more than 40 billion rupees of loans from Deccan Chronicle Holdings dimmed further as they put off debt restructuring plans, two persons familiar with the development said. (Economic Times) here

AIRLINES

* IndiGo will offer up to 40 percent discounts on some advance bookings, after Air India and Jet Airways did so a few days ago. SpiceJet is also expected to announce a similar move shortly, two travel industry sources said. (Economic Times) here

* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks not to treat Kingfisher Airlines' brand as collateral, meaning lenders will have to treat their exposure to Kingfisher as unsecured, for which the provisioning requirement will go up substantially, according to bankers. (Business Standard) here

PROPERTY

Whitehall, a real estate unit of Goldman Sachs, has initiated formal talks to sell a Bangalore project to develop a second Four Seasons Hotel, said two people briefed on the matter. (Times of India) here

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar * Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits US oil * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs