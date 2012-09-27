GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. * Asian shares were capped on Thursday as uncertainty over a bailout for Spain bailout dented sentiment. FACTORS TO WATCH * India government, RBI officials to meet on fiscal second half borrowing. (0930GMT) * Finance Minister meets with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and heads of insurance companies in New Delhi. (around 0530 GMT) * The Supreme Court will give its opinion after the government sought clarity on allocation of natural resources, foreign investments and telecoms licences. (0830GMT) * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give a welcome address for the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at an event. (1230GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * Moody's will retain its 'stable' outlook on India, expecting economic growth to improve on the back of consumer demand, although the country is still constrained by its fiscal deficit, an analyst at the ratings agency said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * India's benchmark BSE index is expected to extend its rally and gain to 19,500 points by the end of 2012, spurred by optimism that fiscal and economic reforms show the government is determined to mend the economy and regain the confidence of foreign investors. * Opposition party BJP on Wednesday issued a veiled threat it may scrap the decision to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail should it came to power, prompting the government to rush to reassure potential investors. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India has made it mandatory for all foreigners to furnish a tax residency certificate of their home country to claim benefits under the double taxation avoidance agreement. This will make the process of claiming tax credit easier for foreign investors. (Economic Times) here * The Supreme Court has issued notices to the government, market regulator SEBI and President Pranab Mukherjee's advisor Omita Paul on a fresh petition challenging the appointment of UK Sinha as SEBI chief. The court on Wednesday gave the government and the market regulator four weeks to reply to the notices and explain their views on the allegations raised in the petition. (Economic Times) here * Morgan Stanley acquired 4.5 million shares of SKS Microfinance for over 540 million rupees ($10.09 million) through open market transactions, according to bulk data available with stock exchanges. (The Indian Express) link.reuters.com/jur82t * Private equity firm Chrys Capital has offloaded about 2.29 million shares, or about a percent stake, in Shriram Group's retail financing arm Shriram City Union for 1.7 billion rupees in an open market deal on Wednesday. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fur82t * Everstone Capital is set to buy about $30 million stake in the seven-decade-old S Chand Group, a leading publisher of textbooks and digital learning, said people familiar with the matter. (Times of India) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government decided to cancel six more coal blocks allocated to private companies and deduct bank guarantees of seven others for failing to develop the mines within the time-frame, sources told Press Trust of India (PTI via Economic Times) here * Coal India will reduce the proportion of imported coal in its committed fuel supply to power producers from 15 per cent this fiscal to 5 per cent in 2016-17, according to a new pact it will sign with consumers. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Foreign retailers have expressed some apprehensions about the government's measures to attract foreign investment for multi-brand retail, including a requirement of $100 million investment of which half must be on back-end infrastructure. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Vijay Mallya, chairman of the beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines (KFA), on Wednesday said he was in talks with foreign carriers for a possible stake sale, amid protests by some shareholders and edginess among bankers over steps to recover their dues. (Times of India) here * The civil aviation ministry decided not to give fresh licences to set up a greenfield airline for the time being, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Reliance Communications will introduce tariffs in the post-paid segment that are 40 per cent lower than those offered by GSM operators, a top executive in the company said. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Despite the wage hike Maruti Suzuki offered its employees at the Gurgaon and Manesar facilities in Haryana, the company's wage bill is expected to remain the lowest among listed automobile companies. (Business Standard) here MEDIA * The Competition Commission of India has approved News Corp's acquisition of ESPN's interest in Asian sports broadcasting joint venture company ESPN STAR Sports (ESS). NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale * Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ($1 = 53.5250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)