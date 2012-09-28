GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.64 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. * Asian shares rose on Friday on hope economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help the debt-saddled nation manage its debt imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of international assistance. FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release June quarter BOP and current account data. (1130GMT) * India fiscal deficit for April-August period. (1030GMT) * India infrastructure output for August. * India will borrow 2 trillion rupees ($37.7 billion) through bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year, in line with the budget estimate earlier this year, the government said on Thursday. (Reuters) * India's Supreme Court handed the government a partial victory in its battle with opponents over telecom and coalfield licence awards on Thursday, saying that auction is not the only permissible method for allocating natural resources. (Reuters) * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wants measures to avoid volatility in the rupee, the finance minister said on Thursday, underlining government concern about one of Asia's worst performing currencies this year. (Reuters) * An Indian panel of ministers has recommended price regulation for 348 "essential drugs", up from 74 earlier, a federal minister said, a move that is likely to hit prices of costly brands sold by domestic as well as multi-national drugmakers. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The country's apex direct taxes body is likely to moot a proposal to exempt companies caught in the controversial retrospective tax net from paying interest and penalties, potentially paving the way for a settlement with Vodafone in the multi-billion-dollar tax dispute. (Economic Times) here * The government will soon announce another package to encourage exports, which have dipped sharply this fiscal due to shrinking demand from the Western countries, a major market for Indian goods. (Economic Times) here * The Group of Ministers on the land bill inched closer to a consensus on the contentious legislation, but the panel headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar hopes to thrash out several key issues next week. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's monsoon will end in a few days with a widespread drought avoided, latest weather data showed, as the crucial rains picked up from the end of August to help summer-sown crops and boost prospects for the major food producer's winter grains harvest. (Reuters) * The benefits of the debt restructuring authorised by the Indian government for the beleaguered Indian state electricity boards will depend on important conditions being met, Fitch Ratings said. (Reuters) * ONGC Teri Biotech Limited (OTBL), the joint venture between state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and The Energy and Research Institute (Teri), will bid for the 150 billion rupees desert oil slick clean-up contract in Kuwait, said Banwari Lal, director and CEO of OTBL. (Business Standard) here AIRLINES * Lenders to India's Kingfisher Airlines held inconclusive talks about the beleaguered carrier's turnaround plan on Thursday and will meet again next month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * Fares for air-conditioned passenger services and freight services on the railways are set to increase by 3.7 per cent from October 1. (Business Standard) here * Lanco Infratech is planning to raise $1 billion by selling non-core assets and diluting equity in some of its subsidiaries by the end of this fiscal, a top company official said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/wex82t PROPERTY * India's LIC Housing Finance has hired five banks including Citigroup and HSBC for an institutional share sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.(Reuters) * The New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to extend the lease of the Taj Mansingh property with its current operator, Indian Hotels Company by one more year, but will chose a new operator within the year through an open auction, giving the Tatas the first right of refusal. (Economic Times) here * According to sources, Piramal has plans to sell part of Gulita, his sea-facing property in Worli in Mumbai, for 4.5-5 billion rupees. (Business Standard) here RETAIL * Yum! Brands Inc will invest in opening new outlets in India and speed up expansion as it targets more than $1-billion revenues in the country within five years, Yum Restaurants India GM Sanjiv Razdan said. * Yum! Brands Inc will invest in opening new outlets in India and speed up expansion as it targets more than $1-billion revenues in the country within five years, Yum Restaurants India GM Sanjiv Razdan said. (Economic Times) here * Woolworths will sell its consumer electronics wholesale business in India to Tata group's Infiniti Retail for over 2 billion rupees as part of its strategy to exit durables business, said Grant O'Brien, chief executive of Woolworths.(Economic Times) here * Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a subsidiary of Arvind Ltd , has acquired the business operations of British fashion retailers Debenhams, Next and American lifestyle brand Nautica in India from Planet Retail. (Business Standard) here