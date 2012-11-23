GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gained 0.18 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.41 percent. * U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. * Asian shares ambled higher on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, their best in two months, after manufacturing surveys from China and the United States raised hopes that the global growth outlook is improving at last. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian government to sell 4 pct stake in Hindustan Copper * SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha addresses Asia Securities conference INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The government is set to broaden the ambit of external commercial borrowings (ECB) by including sectors incorporated in the new definition of infrastructure, Business Standard reported citing unnamed sources. (Business Standard) here * Indian companies having foreign stakes will now face a much closer scrutiny of their management and decision-making structures as the government decides to tighten the rules to determine who controls them, a government official said. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd , a minister told reporters, to help rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit. (Reuters) PHARMA * India approved a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps, two ministers told reporters. (Reuters) RETAIL * The government has struck down half of the products that IKEA proposed to sell in the country while clearing its 105 billion rupees investment proposal, a person familiar with the case told Economic Times. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Bharti Infratel, the tower arm of mobile phone company Bharti Airtel, is planning to launch its initial public offer (IPO) in the second week of December with the aim of raising a little over 40 billion rupees, three people involved in the process said. (Economic Times) here MEDIA * Tata Sons is looking at the option of offloading a part of its 60 per cent stake in the loss-making direct-to-home Tata Sky Ltd to private equity players and institutional investors and raise funds for the satellite TV company's growth plans, a source close to the development said.(Business Standard) Temasek is also exiting the company by selling its 10 per cent stake, while Rupert Murdoch 's Network Digital Distribution Services will pare part of its 30 per cent stake, according to the newspaper. * PVR Ltd is set to buy out the 141-screen multiplex chain Cinemax owned by the Kanakia Group, said two people familiar with the developments. (Economic Times) here IT * With the global economy facing challenging times, the Indian IT industry is expected to grow at a lower pace of 11 per cent this fiscal, Infosys Executive Co-Chairman S Gopalakrishnan said today. (Press Trust of India via Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Yen edges higher, gets some respite after slide * Brent falls towards $110 on weak Europe data,Gaza truce * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)