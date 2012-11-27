GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.85 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.65 percent. * Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from last week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making big bets. * The euro hit a one-month high and Asian shares climbed for a seventh straight day on Tuesday after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid. FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance minister P Chidambaram will address the media at 4:15 p.m. at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on how the government intends to push its economic reforms in parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition. * Top officials from Reserve Bank of India and Chinese government part of the 'Asian Financial Cooperation Conference' in Mumbai. * RBI Deputy Governor Anand Sinha speaks on panel at 0415 GMT on Basel III. Will India force its banks to raise capital next year when the new rules kick in? INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. MACRO/POLICY * Moody's says India's rating outlook is stable. * India's central bank has relaxed overseas borrowing rules for successful bidders in the country's cellphone airwaves auction, making it easier for them to raise money to pay the cash-strapped government. * India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has named Chitra Ramkrishna as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2013, the country's biggest stock exchange said on Monday. NSE's current CEO Ravi Narain will become its non-executive vice chairman, effective Apr. 1, it said in a statement. RESOURCES * ConocoPhillips, ONGC likely to explore shale gas in India-PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rah34t) * India's ONGC Videsh said it would get an average 1 million tonnes a year (20,000 barrels per day) for a period of over 25 year with a peak of 1.6 million tonnes from its planned acquisition of a stake in the Kashagan Field in the Caspian Sea. * The oil ministry plans a uniform marketing margin for natural gas produced in the country as it moves decisively in the dispute between key customers and suppliers such as Reliance Industries and Gail. Government sources said that the ministry would make an exception only for liquefied natural gas, piped supply to households and auto gas. (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/ceh34t) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways India Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said. However, the Malaysian budget carrier dismissed the speculation. * Indian tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra hopes to strike a deal to buy up to half of British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin by the end of this week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. * GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to spend more than $1 billion to raise stakes in its Indian and Nigerian consumer healthcare arms, as Britain's biggest drugmaker deepens its emerging markets and non-prescription consumer health footprint. FUND RAISING * IndusInd Bank late on Monday launched a share sale to raise up to $360 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it looks to boost its capital base. * L&T Finance Holdings Ltd plans to raise about $65 million by selling its 4.7 percent stake in private sector lender Federal Bank, according to a source and a term sheet obtained by Reuters. * LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. * Indian engineering and construction company Lanco Infratech plans to raise $2 billion from Chinese banks and financial institutions to fund new power projects. The fundraising will be led by state-controlled China Development Bank, which is to lend $600 million, Lanco Infratech said in a statement on Monday. * The cold response to the Hindustan Copper share sale by foreign institutional investors, despite pricing the issue at a discount to its market price, has put the government in a fix. The finance ministry is worried that it might not be able to meet its fundraising target from the stake sale of NTPC and NMDC, next in the queue. (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/keh34t) * LIQUOR The pricing of the preferential share sale by United Spirits Ltd (USL) to Diageo may face some resistance from minority shareholders following the surge in USL stock, feel market participants. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up * Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani and Arjun Kashyap)