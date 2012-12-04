GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.14 percent lower. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.32 percent down. * U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous week's gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory numbers dampened optimism about China's economic growth. * Asian shares dipped on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro hovered near a six-week high on optimism over a planned debt buy back by Greece. FACTORS TO WATCH * The lower house of India's parliament begins a debate on supermarket reform. * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to address economic conclave at 0430GMT. * India's Supreme Court to issue order in Sahara case. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click MACRO/POLICY * The Indian navy is prepared to deploy vessels to the South China Sea to protect India's oil interests there, the navy chief said on Monday amid growing international fears over the potential for naval clashes in the disputed region. (Reuters) * Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the fiscal deficit is likely to be around 5.5 percent of the GDP this financial year, which is creating stress on the inflation front. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/qyn44t * India's foreign direct investment inflows more than doubled to $4.67 billion in September, according to an official of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/syn44t FINANCE * Competition Commission of India, the fair play watchdog, has decided to look into the common, 4 percent interest rate being paid by all state-run banks on savings bank deposits despite the Reserve Bank of India moving to an unregulated regime in October 2011. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/tyn44t PHARMA * A division bench of the Delhi high court has asked Cipla Ltd to prove that its anti-lung cancer drug doesn't infringe a patent belonging to Swiss drugmaker F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd for its drug Tarceva. (Mint) link.reuters.com/myn44t IT * Chip designer Texas Instruments, the first global corporation to identify India's technology prowess by setting up a development centre in the 1980s, is shedding a few hundred employees in India as part of a global restructuring. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/ryn44t AVIATION * Jet Airways might raise 16 billion rupees from the sale of its 24 percent stake to Etihad Airways, a government official said, as the deal is nearing closure following the Cabinet's approval of foreign direct investment. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/jyn44t * The aviation ministry is considering divesting a part of Air India Ltd's engineering subsidiary next year, after hiring a foreign executive to head it, said two government officials involved in the discussions. (Mint) link.reuters.com/kyn44t AUTO * TVS Motor is in talks with BMW to forge a long-term technology partnership with the German luxury car and bike maker, a top company executive said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/pyn44t * Everstone Capital, which manages assets worth $1.8 billion, is in talks to buy a majority stake in auto parts maker Agile Electric Drives Technologies and Holdings, which is also the parent of the publicly listed Igarashi Motors India, according to banking sources briefed on the matter. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/zyn44t RESOURCES/ENERGY * Steel Authority of India and the world's fourth largest steel maker POSCO may abandon their planned joint venture to set up a 160-billion rupees steel plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand, as the two firms failed to reach common ground over the share of ownership, two persons privy to the development said. (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/nyn44t * The oil ministry is poised to approve Reliance Industries' investment plans for the controversial KG-D6 block, setting the stage for reversing the sharp decline in output by developing new fields, government sources said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/vyn44t * Coal India will soon sign a pact with the South African government for exploration of coal blocks and for setting up a separate subsidiary in that country, sources said. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/cap44t POWER/INFRA * The private equity arm of Standard Chartered is leading the race to invest more than 2.5 billion rupees, or $50 million, to acquire a significant minority stake in port management and marine services company Ocean Sparkle Ltd, said people familiar with the matter. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/xyn44t * Engineering & construction giant Larsen & Toubro is setting up one of the largest residential projects in Mumbai - measuring up to two million square feet over 20 acres of vacant land on its Powai campus in Mumbai. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/bap44t MEDIA * Eros International Media Ltd said Eros and HBO will announce a strategic partnership on Dec. 06, 2012. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch *Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA rate decision awaited * Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs