GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.24 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.49 percent up. * U.S. stocks finished slightly lower in a quiet session on Tuesday as the back-and-forth wrangling over the "fiscal cliff" gave investors little reason to act. * Asian shares were little changed on Wednesday, with prices capped by continuing concerns over whether the United States can avert an economic slump as lawmakers struggle to break a budget impasse by year end. FACTORS TO WATCH * India parliament votes on opening up supermarket sector to FDI. * India cbank chief at events in eastern city of Kolkata. * GMR presser over Male airport contract termination at 0630 GMT. * Goldman Sachs India chief economist at media briefing at 0915 GMT. * India November Services PMI at 0500GMT. * India CFO conclave in Mumbai. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click FINANCE * Sterlite Industries, a unit of Vedanta Resources , plans to raise 5 billion rupees selling ten-year bonds with a call option at the end of five years, to refinance existing debt as interest rates have softened. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/but44t RETAIL * Indian jewellery retailer PC Jeweller Ltd plans to raise up to $111 million through an initial public offering opening (IPO) on Dec. 10. PC Jeweller said it would offer 45.1 million shares, or about a quarter of its equity capital, in the IPO. It set a price band of between 125 rupees and 135 rupees a share. (Reuters) * The Enforcement Directorate has been asked to investigate alleged violation of foreign direct investment regulations by e-commerce company Flipkart and cash & carry chain Bharti Walmart, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. (Press Trust of India in Business Standard) PHARMA/HEALTHCARE * Fortis Healthcare has entered into a strategic tie-up with Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Healthcare to operate and manage that firm's clinics with plans to expand the partnership in the Gulf region. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/vet44t * Piramal Enterprises' subsidiary, Decision Resources Group, a research and advisory firm with focus on healthcare insights and analysis, announced Tuesday it had acquired Abacus International, a firm providing evidence-based global market access solutions to healthcare companies. (Business Standard) IT/TELECOM * The empowered group of ministers (EGoM) on telecom is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss a roadmap for spectrum that remained unsold in the recent auction. (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/dut44t AUTO * Apollo Tyres on Tuesday said it proposed to set up a 2x7.5 Mw coal-based thermal power plant on 2.47 acres at its facility at Oragadam, near Chennai. (Press Trust of India in Business Standard) * Tata Motors, which imports over 20 billion rupees worth auto components annually, is looking to reduce cost by setting up joint ventures with South Korean auto firms in the country. (Financial Chronicle) link.reuters.com/fut44t RESOURCES/ENERGY * India's largest aluminium maker, Vedanta Aluminium Ltd , will temporarily shut its alumina refinery in Odisha state due to bauxite shortages, the president of the company, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources, said. (Reuters) * The government has decided to sell its 10 percent stake in oil explorer and producer Oil India by Jan. 15 after some government and industry officials said it would be difficult to hold effective roadshows abroad because of the Christmas-New Year break. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/ret44t * Cash-strapped wind turbine maker Suzlon may have got the in-principle approval for restructuring its debt of over 140 billion rupees but bankers are unlikely to give in to all the company's demands, according to well-placed sources. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/xet44t POWER/INFRA * Gujarat-based 400-billion rupees conglomerate Adani Group on Tuesday denied the allegations by anti-graft activist Arvind Kejriwal that it received cheap land from the Gujarat government. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/tet44t NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro firm vs USD, AUD bills give RBA the brush off * Oil falls on U.S. budget, fuel demand concerns * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)