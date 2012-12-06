GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.22 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.13 percent up. * A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost four years. * Asian shares were steady near 16-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach a compromise to avoid the so-called 'fiscal cliff' of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts which threaten to push the U.S. economy back into recession. FACTORS TO WATCH * Fiat-Chrysler Asia Pacific COO in Mumbai for strategic launch. (0630GMT) * India's cabinet headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is likely to approve setting up of National Investment Board. (1200 IST) * India's upper chamber of parliament begins FDI in retail debate. * Supreme Court in India will announce its decision on Vedanta's planned bauxite mine in eastern Odisha state. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click MACRO/POLICY * India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy on Wednesday, in a key test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his flagship economic reform. (Reuters) * The Union Cabinet will on Thursday take up the proposal to set up the National Investment Board (NIB), a body mooted by the finance ministry to fast track project clearances and ensure their timely implementation. The Cabinet will also consider the new investment policy for urea. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/gyb54t * In a bid to attract long-term debt to time-consuming road projects, the government is set to give infrastructure debt funds (IDFs) designated to refinance bank loans to such projects the facility of first charge on escrow accounts of terminated projects. (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/kyb54t FINANCE * The Sahara conglomerate was given more time by India's Supreme Court to repay billions of dollars to millions of small investors who bought the company's bonds that were later ruled to be illegal. (Reuters) * Karvy Financial Services, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) of the Karvy Group, hopes to raise 1.5-2 billion rupees from PE investors. Ernst & Young is believed to have been appointed to find suitable ones. Amit Saxena, chief executive officer, confirmed the development but would not disclose financial details. (Business Standard) PHARMA/HEALTHCARE * The sale of Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' assets to Hospira of the US for $200 million has hit a roadblock because IDBI Bank has dragged the Chennai firm to court for not adhering to the covenants of a loan agreement, according to an industry official. (Financial Chronicle) link.reuters.com/wub54t * India's Strides Arcolab and Eli Lilly will jointly manufacture and distribute generic cancer drugs for developing markets, the drugmakers said on Wednesday, as the U.S. company looks to expand its presence in emerging markets. (Reuters) HOTELS * Tatas-owned Indian Hotels Company is working on a revised offer to acquire British hospitality group Orient Express, sweetening the price 10-15 percent in the coming days, according to sources. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/xub54t AUTO * The $15.4-billion Mahindra Group appears to have pulled out of the race for troubled luxury car brand Aston Martin. According to sources in investment banking circles, the brand's financial baggage is probably the reason why the Indian auto major has cooled off towards the bid. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/zub54t * German auto parts and tyremaker Continental Automotive plans to invest more than e100 million (about 7.15 billion rupees) in India over next three years, chief executive, Elmar Degenhart told ET. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/tub54t * German luxury car maker Audi reported 89 percent jump in sales in November at 805 units and said it has crossed the 8,000 units sales mark that it set for this year, a month ahead of schedule. (PTI in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/hyb54t RESOURCES/ENERGY * The Afghanistan government is likely to sign a concession agreement in January with SAIL-led Afghan Iron and Steel Consortium (AIFSCO), which plans to mine iron ore in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province. (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/vub54t * The US' Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank has extended $2.1 billion credit to Reliance Industries, which will be primarily used to finance goods and services sourced from America for expanding Reliance's projects at Jamnagar. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/byb54t * JSW Steel is considering increasing prices by 3-4 percent as there has been a rise in input costs, a top company official said. (PTI in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/cyb54t * The Centre has refused to extend the in-principle approval given to South Korean steelmaker Posco for its proposed 530-billion rupees multi-product special economic zone in Odisha. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/dyb54t * The Russian government-owned OAO Gazprom is in talks with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd for acquiring a stake in the 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal planned at Ennore near Chennai, according to a person aware of the development. The Children's Investment Fund (TCI) has slowly but steadily increased its stake in Coal India from 0.06 per cent in October 2010 to 1.35 per cent in November, becoming the second-largest stakeholder in the firm. (Business Standard) * After scrapping its Bolivia plans, private steel firm Jindal Steel and Power is scouting for coal properties in other geographies including South Africa and Mozambique. (PTI in Business Standard)