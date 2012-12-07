GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.2 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.52 percent up. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of Apple helped boost technology shares. * Asian shares ticked up to a 16-month high on Friday following modest overnight gains in global equities as investors watched progress in U.S. budget talks and awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's upper house to vote on allowing FDI in multi-brand retail. * India cbank deputy governor Subir Gokarn at industry event in Kolkata. (0430GMT) * Indian ministerial panel meeting on airwave auction. * Asian Venture Capital Journal's India Forum in Mumbai. * Supreme Court order on Karnataka mining. * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click MACRO/POLICY * The leader of a powerful regional party said on Thursday she would back the Indian government in a parliamentary vote on its plan to allow in foreign supermarkets, virtually ensuring that an opposition motion against the reform will be defeated. (Reuters) * India's inflation is expected to trend lower during January-March, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, a month after he had indicated the central bank might ease monetary policy as early as January. (Reuters) * The Asian Development Bank slightly lowered its 2012 and 2013 growth estimates for developing Asia on Friday as frail global demand drags on the region despite indications that China's economy has bottomed out. (Reuters) * The government plans to revolutionise the retail sector to make India a global shopping hub, with new labour laws to support 24-hour business, limiting reckless multiplication of malls to prevent urban chaos, and strong measures to ensure small shopkeepers also thrive in the transformation. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/buh54t * The government will move a crucial bill on Monday to amend the banking law while the finance ministry will engage with foreign institutional investors to hear out their concerns. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/duh54t * The United States will likely give on Friday another six-month reprieve from financial sanctions to India, South Korea, Turkey and others because they have reduced their purchases of crude oil from Iran, two U.S. government sources said on Thursday. (Reuters) * The Union Cabinet deferred decision on setting up National Investment Board (NIB) as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wanted more inter-ministerial discussions on the proposal. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/guh54t * India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through open market operations (OMO), it said in a release on Thursday. FINANCE * India's BSE Ltd, the former Bombay Stock Exchange which has lost market share to rivals, has chosen 14 banks for a share offering planned for the first half of 2013, its chief executive said. (Reuters) * The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, said it is open to the idea of partnering with Religare Enterprises in its proposed banking foray. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/juh54t IT/TECH * BT PLC is in the process of selling its last tranche of 9.09 percent stake in Tech Mahindra, in a transaction to be done via block deals on the stock market, to raise close to 10 billion rupees. (Business Standard) AVIATION * Lenders to Kingfisher Airlines will meet promoter Vijay Mallya on Dec. 17 to decide the way forward for the grounded airline which has defaulted on 70-billion rupees debt. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/cuh54t * India's oldest airline Air India Ltd is expected to post a net loss of 42.7 billion rupees in the current fiscal year, according to an internal estimate, in a turnaround that some experts and airline executives see as a validation of its revival plan. (Mint) link.reuters.com/muh54t TELECOM * Millions of mobile phone users in India may have to look for new service providers with three telecom operators likely to switch off their networks from January 18. However, the imminent shutdown offers a window of opportunity for other operators to pick up these subscribers. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fuh54t * Malaysian tycoon T Ananda Krishnan will remain a sizeable minority investor in the Indian mobile telephony company Aircel Communications as he discusses an investment deal with Russia's Sistema JFSC. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/huh54t AUTO * General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase the price of cars it sells in the country by 1-3 percent from January 2013 due to high input costs and currency fluctuation. (Reuters) * Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is likely to announce it will invest in British sportscar maker Aston Martin on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reuters) RESOURCES/ENERGY * Indian group Jindal Steel and Power will invest around $500 million in Cameroon to build a power plant, a railway line and an iron ore processing plant, Cameroon's state radio reported, citing the country's mines ministry. (Reuters) * India's Reliance Industries is planning to shut a crude distillation unit and a secondary unit for planned maintenance at its newer 580,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar refining complex in January, industry sources said on Thursday. (Reuters) * India's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 73 percent to 10.6 million tonnes in October from a year ago, provisional figures provided by two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments more than doubled. (Reuters) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which trumped a strong bid by archrival China National Petroleum Corp to bag ConocoPhillips' stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, has won project operator Eni's approval for its $5-billion acquisition. * India's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 73 percent to 10.6 million tonnes in October from a year ago, provisional figures provided by two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments more than doubled. (Reuters) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which trumped a strong bid by archrival China National Petroleum Corp to bag ConocoPhillips' stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, has won project operator Eni's approval for its $5-billion acquisition. (Press Trust of India in Business Standard) * The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing on the petition challenging cancellation of forest clearance of Niyamgiri bauxite mine belonging to Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to January 11 next year. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/kuh54t INFRA * The Maldives has won a court case allowing it to cancel a $511 million airport development contract with India's GMR Infrastructure, clearing the way for it to take over its main airport. (Reuters)