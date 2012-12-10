GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.3 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.32 percent up. * The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report. * Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors took heart from economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies. FACTORS TO WATCH * India trade data for November at 0630GMT. * India auto sales for November at 0430GMT. * India parliament watched for banking law amendment bill. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click MACRO/POLICY * The federal government's subsidy burden during 2012-13 could turn out to be much less than what many thought, helping finance minister P Chidambaram in his plan to restrict the fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/sup54t * RBI Deputy Governor K C Chakrabarty has come down heavily on banks showing higher profits without providing adequately for bad loans, and said if need be, the central bank may hike provision coverage ratio (PCR) levels. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/fyp54t * Exporters are unlikely to get any sops from the government, at least till the next financial year, even as they face tough times in international markets because of global slowdown, according to a senior government official. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/gyp54t FINANCE * Union Bank of India expects fund infusion of about 10 billion rupees as part of recapitalisation plan of the government. (PTI in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/kyp54t IT/TECH * Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144 million, the Indian company said in a statement. (Reuters) * Wipro has bagged a $200-million (10.9 billion rupees) technology service contract in Europe, believed to be one of the largest deal wins for India's third-largest software services exporter this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/myp54t AVIATION * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd promoter Vijay Mallya met the aviation regulator on Friday and assured it that the airline plans to submit a revival plan before the end of the month and was in talks with investors, and airport operators and oil companies to which it owes money. (Mint) link.reuters.com/qup54t * Reviewing its earlier decision to abolish airport development fees from January 1, 2013, the government now plans to lower the charge by spreading it over a longer tenure. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/dyp54t TELECOM * A panel of Indian ministers wants to cut the reserve price of mobile phone airwaves by 30 percent in four zones to attract bidders that shunned last month's auction because the prices were too high. (Reuters) * Russian conglomerate Sistema has set a deadline for the government to finalise a strategy for restoring its quashed mobile permits here, and warned that failure to resolve the issue would hit diplomatic ties between the countries. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/byp54t * Second generation (2G) telecom base stations, which are currently installed on 376,000 towers in the country are likely to increase to 420,000 by 2017, according to a report. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/ryp54t MEDIA * Enthused by the surge in demand for digitisation, some of the leading domestic direct-to-home (DTH) service companies, such as the Tatas, Videocon and Dish TV, are looking to raise funds - from initial public offering (IPO), listing abroad or from private equity players. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/wup54t * India's oldest industrial house, the Tata Group, is sketching big plans for children's edutainment market, a move signalling the tea-to-telecom conglomerate's interest to tap business opportunities around the country's 330 million population aged below 15 years. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/typ54t RETAIL * Delhi may soon become the first city in the country to have global retail chains like Wal-Mart and Tesco, with Delhi government all set bring a bill in the winter session of assembly beginning Tuesday to remove hurdles in ensuring "effective" implementation of FDI in multi-brand retail. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/vyp54t HOTELS * Hardcastle Restaurants, master franchisee for south and west India operations of burger chain McDonald's Corp, said it will merge with its parent Westlife Development Ltd . (Reuters) RESOURCES/ENERGY * A panel of ministers will meet on Monday to finalise the price for selling a 10 percent stake in state-run miner NMDC as the government makes one more attempt to add momentum to its disinvestment programme. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/kup54t * A panel appointed by India's top court has recommended scrapping 42 iron ore mining leases in Goa state until mining companies submit plans to deal with the environmental impact and legal details involved, a lawyer who attended the hearings said. (Reuters) * In a bid to help revive operations of the Lanjigarh refinery, the steel & mines department of Odisha has started the process of identifying prospected bauxite deposits where mining operations can commence with the statutory clearances. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/tup54t * The department of disinvestment (DoD) will make a presentation to the government on Dec. 15 for the proposed follow-on public offering (FPO) of NTPC Ltd, targeting to raise around 130 billion rupees. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/zup54t * NTPC may consider downsizing its Katwa project in West Bengal by half so that it can be built within the 550 acres that has been given to the power company by the state. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/nyp54t * Coal India is in the process of floating a special purpose vehicle in 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) that will take over the explosive division of the oil marketing company. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/pyp54t * Indian Oil Corporation Limited will invest over 27 billion rupees in its two ongoing multipurpose pipeline projects originating from Paradip. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/qyp54t * Electricity trader PTC India Ltd has deferred plans for a $1 billion energy infrastructure fund, reflecting the waning interest in the country's power sector, once a big draw for investors but now buffeted by a resource crunch and corruption allegations on coal block allotments. (Mint) link.reuters.com/xup54t INFRA * Talks between the Jaypee Group and the Aditya Birla Group for sale of the former's cement units in Gujarat have reached the last lap and a decision is expected any time, according to a source directly involved. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/vup54t * Realty firm DLF is likely to sell a substantial part of its wind energy business to Bharat Light & Power for about 7 billion rupees. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) * Denmark-based AP Moller-Maersk Group, one of the largest port operators in the world, has emerged as the front runner to acquire a significant stake to be offloaded by Infrastructure major, Larsen and Toubro at Dhamra Port, located in Orissa. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/syp54t AGRI COMMODITIES * With farmer organisations protesting against implementation of Rangarajan Committee report on de-regulating sugarcane sector, the government has authorised state governments to fix prices for the produce. (PTI in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/jyp54t NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro hugs 2-week low as Italy hit by pol storm * Brent steady above $107 * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)