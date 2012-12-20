GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were largely unchanged. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.22 percent. * Asian shares paused on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled, prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. * U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. FACTORS TO WATCH * Result of Gujarat state election * India's upper house of parliament will consider amendments to the banking bill. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India plans to cut oil imports from Iran by 10 to 15 percent in the next fiscal year, and more if Tehran does not lower prices to help cover higher costs resulting from Western sanctions, a government source said. (Reuters) * The fertiliser ministry has opposed Reliance Industries' demand for hiking the KG-D6 gas price in line with the Asian LNG spot price, according to a ministry official. (Financial Express) here * The government may look to sell a 12.5 percent stake on Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, highly placed government sources informed Business Line. (Business Line) here * Carlyle, KKR, Temasek and TPG Capital have begun preliminary talks with the management of Lafarge India to buy a minority stake, two people close to the transaction said. (Economic Times) here * Reliance Power's founder companies have raised 15 billion rupees ($275 million) by selling a 5.42 percent stake in the Indian firm, Reliance said on Wednesday. (Reuters) AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki is exploring a foray into India's fast growing small commercial vehicle space, The Economic Times reported citing unnamed sources. (Economic Times) here TELECOM * Infotel Broadband is partnering with Russia's Spirit DSP for software that will enable it to carry voice and video services on its Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, the Russian firm said in its web site. (Economic Times) here * The department of telecom will implement its decision to impose the one-time spectrum fee on existing telcos from the beginning of the coming year, according to internal DoT documents reviewed by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * Blackstone is in talks to snap up one of the largest IT park developments, Bangalore-based Vrindavan Tech Village, said people directly aware of the matter. (Times of India) here? NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)