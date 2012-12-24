GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.39 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , advanced 0.1 percent. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a slump late last week, but markets have become more jittery about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Lanco Infratech has begun talks with JSW Energy and Adani Power to sell a power plant in Karnataka, three people with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) here * The oil ministry has decided to allow Cairn India to further explore Rajasthan oil fields, government officials said requesting anonymity. (Economic Times) here * The government is likely to divest stake in Oil India next month, followed by NTPC in February, achieve its 300 billion rupees disinvestment target, an unnamed government official was quoted as saying by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) * State-run firms Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd and National Aluminium Co Ltd are expected to begin construction of their 150-billion rupees aluminium plant joint venture in Gujarat's Kutch in four months, according to V S Gadhvi, managing director of GMDC. (Business Standard) here * Ahead of Russian President Vladamir Putin's New Delhi visit, Kremlin has rejected special tax concessions to ONGC's Siberia-focused firm Imperial Energy, sources privy to the development said. (Economic Times) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India has raised the ceiling for foreign direct investment (FDI)in asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to 74 percent from 49 percent, according to a government statement late on Friday. (Reuters) * Finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday indicated that the public sector banks would require close to 1 trillion rupees capital over the next five to 10 years. (Financial Express) here * The government has sounded out stocks exchanges to explore the possibility of giving investors greater flexibility in bidding for shares sold as part of its divestment programme, said a person familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Vodafone has expressed concern over the recent Cabinet decision on spectrum auction, saying compulsory participation in the auctions is "coercive in nature, at an exorbitant price and on unreasonable terms", according to a letter to the telecom secretary seen by The Times of India. (Times of India) toi.in/8GqU3Y * Two suicide car bombers attacked the offices of two mobile phone operators on Saturday in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, killing themselves but no civilians, police said. India's Bharti Airtel and South Africa's MTN were the targets. (Reuters) AUTOS * Suzuki Motor Corp may soon allow Maruti Suzuki to sell cars in overseas markets under the latter's badge, said R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki. (Mint) here Separately, Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it plans to set up a second facility in Gujarat. (Times of India) toi.in/5dDTNa PHARMA * The Chandavarkar family, the promoters of drug maker FDC , plan to sell their 67 percent stake in the company, people close to the company said. (Economic Times) here DEFENCE * Arms sales will be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India on Monday to court a country that has traditionally been a top client. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)