GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.06 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , advanced 0.08 percent. * Expectations that Japan's incoming prime minister will pursue drastic stimulus policies to drive the country's economy out of deflation helped weaken the yen and underpinned the Nikkei on Wednesday, while Asian shares were capped in thin holiday trade. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as caution over the potential for volatility driven by worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" dampened enthusiasm at the start of a seasonally strong period for equities. INDIAN FACTORS TO WATCH * Credit Analysis and Research (CARE) will make its stock debut. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * A government-appointed panel has proposed creating a mechanism to carry out "concurrent audit" of blocks where companies have invested over $1 billion, enabling the government to keep a real-time vigil on the books of oil and gas producers. (Economic Times) here * Qatar Petroleum has expressed interest in buying a 5.2 percent stake in Petronet LNG Ltd unidentified sources told Press Trust of India in a report carried by The Economic Times newspaper. (PTI in Economic Times) here * Coal India Ltd said it prefers to pursue a production increase at home over securing coal assets overseas as it seeks to meet rising demand from India's fuel-starved power plants. (Reuters) [ID:nL4N09Y2Q8 * Essar Ports is said to be the sole bidder for the proposed mega-container terminal project at Chennai port, one of the 13 owned by the government, according to an unnamed port official.(Business Standard) here * The Indian government has issued a formal order allowing mills to export sugar, a trade ministry statement said on Monday, permitting overseas shipments of the sweetener for the third consecutive year. (Reuters) * Binani Industries Ltd said its board gave "in-principle" nod to divest its holding in Binani Cement. (Reuters) AUTOS * The Chinese subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors, will recall 337 cars because of substandard fixings in their brakes and steering boxes, China's national product quality watchdog said on Tuesday. (Reuters) * Mahindra & Mahindra's proposal for a 18 billion rupees testing facility at Cheyyar near Chennai was stuck as the government was yet to allot land for the project, said Pawan Goenka, president of the automotive and farm equipment sector at the auto maker. (Business Standard) here * Maruti Suzuki said it has no intention of taking back any of the around 500 workers sacked for the July 18 violence at its Manesar plant. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * Kingfisher Airlines has filed a revival plan with the country's airline regulator, a senior government official said on Tuesday. (Reuters) PHARMA * The promoters of Fortis Healthcare, will raise 9 billion rupees by selling about 16.5 percent stake through a mix of offer for sale (OFS) in the public market and a separate sale of shares to private equity funds, two persons with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * AIG Global Real Estate has decided to buy out developer RMZ Corp.'s stake in a proposed Hyderabad project, potentially ending the dispute with its joint venture partner, said a person familiar with the development. (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)