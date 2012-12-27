GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , advanced 0.29 percent. * Asian shares rose on Thursday amid caution about the chances of U.S. lawmakers striking a deal to avoid a fiscal crunch by Dec. 31, while the yen hit a 21-month low against the dollar on the prospect of drastic monetary easing. * U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year. INDIAN FACTORS TO WATCH * Prime Minister Singh, top govt officials to meet on five-year plan * Expiry of monthly derivative contracts * PC Jeweller makes stock debut after 6.1 bln rupees IPO INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Indian banks' advances and deposits as of Dec. 14 grew 5.7 percent, slower than 7.8 percent in the year-ago period, while deposits grew 5.6 percent, compared with 6.5 percent, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday. (Reuters) * More than two-thirds of non-banking finance companies face closure if the Usha Thorat panel recommendation on minimum asset size is implemented by the Reserve Bank of India. (Economic Times) here * The infrastructure development funds (IDFs) from mutual fund houses are likely to get a fresh lease of life, as SEBI is taking steps to address the bottlenecks faced by these funds, industry officials say. (Financial Chronicle) here * Belgium-based BDO International will call off its four-year joint venture BDO India with Haribhakti Consulting by selling its 10 percent stake to its Indian partner, The Economic Times reported, citing Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Haribhakti Consulting. (Economic Times) here * SREI Infrastructure Ltd plans to set up about 25,000 white label automated telling machines in rural areas, Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director said (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Eni, the Italian petroleum exploration and production company, which holds 47.18 percent in Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd, is in talks with Anadarko Petroleum Corp to sell its entire stake, according to banking sources familiar with the development (Business Standard) here * NMDC is eyeing an iron ore property in Brazil, said CS Verma, acting chairman of the miner. (Economic Times) * National Aluminium Co Ltd will shut more capacity over the next fortnight, said B L Bagra, director of finance at the aluminium maker. (Business Standard) INFRASTRUCTURE * Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co, Toshiba, and Sojitz are among the Japanese companies that have shown an interest in executing the promised projects for the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, The Economic Times reported. The newspaper cited a list published in the official website of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * Commerce Minister Anand Sharma on Wednesday said the government is willing to accept Ikea's global retail model and a formal approval process is underway. (Economic Times) here * Tesco Plc has set up an Indian subsidiary to buy fresh and processed foods from the country for its global stores, The Economic Times reported citing a spokesperson at the retailer. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Tata Motors is planning a quick makeover for the Nano to pack the little Nano with more punch. An 800 cc engine is in the works, while a diesel option is also under consideration, people closely associated with the project said. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)