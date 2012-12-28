GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , advanced 0.41 percent. * The yen hit its lowest level in more than two years on Friday on expectations of drastic monetary easing intensify, while Japanese stocks rose to 21-month highs. Asian shares advanced on signs Washington is striving to avoid a fiscal crunch. * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday, but recovered most of their losses after the House of Representatives, in the barest sign of progress, said it would come back to work on avoiding the "fiscal cliff" this weekend. FACTORS TO WATCH * Bharti Infratel to debut after $760 million IPO * Weekly lending, FX reserves INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The petroleum ministry has proposed a gradual rise in diesel prices, by 1 rupee per litre every month over a 10-month period, in order to avoid controversy engendered by steep hikes in infrequent revisions, according to source at the ministry. (Economic Times) here * The GMR Group has walked out of the 555-km long Kishangarh-Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway, 16 months after it won this in a bid in which it promised to pay the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over 90 billion rupees on a net present value (NPV) basis. An NHAI official confirmed getting the notice. (Economic Times) r.reuters.com/par84t FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to release in January the final norms on issuing bank licences, according to RBI sources. (Business Standard) TELECOMS * The law ministry has said that Telecom Consultants of India, which owns 30 percent stake in a Bharti Airtel subsidiary that offers mobile services in north-eastern states and Rajasthan, should not seek a listing of this company. (Economic Times) here REAL ESTATE * Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the merger of Dewan Housing Finance Corp's two arms -- DHFL Holdings and First Blue Home Finance -- with the parent company, Press Trust of India reported in a news item included in The Economic Times' Friday edition. (PTI in Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)