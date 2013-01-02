GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gains 1.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 1.56 percent. * Asian stocks started new year with gains after a bill to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" cleared a procedural vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming margin, indicating strong support for final passage in a vote expected later on Tuesday. * U.S. markets remain shut for New Year's holidays. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's central bank said on Tuesday the monetary policy department will directly report to Governor Duvvuri Subbarao till further orders, with Subir Gokarn's term as a deputy governor coming to a close. (Reuters) * SEBI plans to revise rules on insider trading and front-running in order to synchronize the rules with those set down by the government in the Companies Bill, said a senior official at the market regulator. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The Indian government has imposed 35 percent safeguard duty on electrical insulators imported from China, a move that would help domestic players battling cheap shipments, Press Trust of India reported in a story carried by The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times) here AUTOS * Hero MotoCorp Ltd December two wheeler sales rose 0.3 percent to 541,615 units from a year ago. (Reuters) * Tata Motors December sales fell 20 percent to 65,582 vehicles from a year earlier. (Reuters) * Mercedes-Benz, part of Daimler AG said on Tuesday it will increase prices of all its models in the domestic market by up to three percent effective Jan. 14 to offset the rising input costs and currency fluctuation. (Times of India) toi.in/ddBZNY * Honda Cars India Ltd, part of Honda Motor Co Ltd reported a nearly four-fold increase in total sales for December 2012 at 4,242 units. (Times of India) toi.in/K85yqZ NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)