GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.15 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 1 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in global equities after several Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying, but the dollar extended gains as U.S. debt yields rose. * U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday after signs the Federal Reserve has growing concern about its highly stimulative monetary policy. EVENTS TO WATCH * Dec services PMI (0530 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * SEBI has named Reliance Industries Ltd and 12 other related entities in the list of 149 firms and individuals whose consent applications had been rejected. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * JSW Steel Ltd will raise steel prices by about 2 percent, effective Thursday, due to rising input costs, a company official said. (Reuters) * Tata Power Co Ltd said it has decided to stop supplying power to three state-owned distribution companies in Rajasthan, citing consistent failure to meet payment obligations. (Financial Express) here * The oil ministry has moved two cabinet notes to supply more cooking gas cylinders to households and to deregulate diesel in the next year-and-half after gradually increasing the price of the fuel by less than a rupee every month. (Economic Times) here * India has extended the debt-restructuring scheme for power distribution utilities until the end of March due to the failure of the state governments to commit sovereign guarantees for bonds to be issued to lenders in lieu of loans, a senior government official who did not wish to be named said.(Economic Times) here IT * Infosys Ltd has begun sacking employees at the bottom of the performance pile, returning to a practice it adopted during the peak of the global economic crisis in 2008 and 2009, according to people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is considering Gujarat as a potential destination to set up its manufacturing base in India and is eyeing a potential investment of around 20-30 billion rupees, an unidentified senior state government official told the Business Standard newspaper. (Business Standard) here * In a move to push sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country, the government is likely to provide subsidies of up to 150,000 rupees on cars and 50,000 rupees on two-wheelers in the next financial year, according to two government officials familiar with the matter. (Mint) here AIRLINES * Airports Authority of India has warned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd that it will start taking away space allotted to the troubled airline at airports across the country if it fails to submit a "functional" plan by mid-January. (Mint) here PROPERTY * Competition Commission of India on Thursday modified the agreement between DLF Group and apartment buyers in its two projects, as the property company was found to have abused its dominant position. (Business Standard) * Punj Lloyd Ltd, through its Singapore-based subsidiary Sambawang Engineers and Constructors, on Thursday made a counter offer to purchase construction assets of Australia's Macmohan Holdings for A$25 million, A$5 million more than rival Singapore-based Leighton offered. (Economic Times) The Sambawang spokeswoman told The Economic Times the purchase will be funded from the cash on Sambawang's balance sheet, but did not divulge more financial details. here PHARMA * The Supreme Court directed the health ministry to monitor and regulate all clinical trials of experimental drugs in the country until further notice and observed that unregulated trials have caused "havoc." (Mint) here