GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gained 0.6 percent. * Asian shares rose on Thursday as much stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data magnified positive momentum overnight from global markets and kept alive hopes for a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from two days of losses, as investors turned their focus to the first prominent results of the earnings season. EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court will hear an appeal by Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone unit challenging the court's order last year to revoke cellular permits awarded to the company in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Indian government hiked railway passenger fares after a gap of nine years and later in the day sources in his government said it had proposed an increase in heavily subsidised fuel prices to rein in a swollen fiscal deficit. (Reuters) * The government could consider on Thursday a proposal for a 10 percent stake sale in Engineers India Ltd, which may fetch around 6.45 billion rupees, Press Trust of India reported citing an unidentified official source, according to a report in The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times) * India's central bank is considering a proposal to bring down the held-to-maturity limit in debt for banks in a non-disruptive manner, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday. * An Indian court told the Sahara Group it would have to pay 100 billion rupees, the next tranche of money due to investors, as directed by the top court in its December 5, 2012, order.(Economic Times) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's coal imports may rise by half to around 16 million tonnes in January from a year earlier, trade sources said on Wednesday, helped by a spurt in heating demand due to a severe cold wave. (Reuters) * Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd's October-December net profit rose over ten-fold to 201.2 million rupees from 19 million rupees a year ago. (Reuters) TELECOMS * India's leading cellular carriers are likely to challenge a government demand for surcharges totalling more than $4 billion on their airwave holdings, an industry official said. (Reuters) AIRLINES * AirAsia is exploring options to set up a company that will be majority owned by an Indian promoter, preferably a well known business group, two people close to the development said. The Malaysian carrier has broached the issue with the Videocon Group and the talks are at a preliminary stage, one person said. Venugopal Dhoot, the chairman of the Videocon Group, confirmed that they had been approached by the airline.(Economic Times) * Employees of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd in New Delhi have sought closure of the cash-strapped carrier by initiating legal proceedings against the company on Thursday. (Economic Times) LOGISTICS * France's GeoPost Group is set to pick up a strategic 40 percent stake in DTDC Courier & Cargo, valuing the company at 4.75 billion rupees, said several people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) AUTOS * Mahindra & Mahindra will invest $900 million over the next four years in products to be developed jointly with its South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, Mahindra's automotive president said on Wednesday. (Reuters) CONSTRUCTION * Punj Lloyd Ltd, stepped up its offer for the construction business of Macmahon Holdings Ltd on Thursday, looking to trump a current deal with Leighton Holdings Ltd. (Reuters) TEXTILES * Alok Industries Ltd is looking at exiting its retail ventures as it wants to focus on its core businesses and shift from non-core businesses such as retail which have increased its debt burden, according to sources close to the development. (Business Standard)