Indian inflation likely reversed direction and edged up in December on higher food costs, a Reuters poll showed, but economists said declines in previous months will still give the central bank room to cut interest rates in support of growth. (Reuters) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.4 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.14 percent. Ÿ * The yen plumbed a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar on Monday as Japan's central bank faced relentless political pressure to deliver bold stimulus, while Asian stocks were subdued with Tokyo closed for a public holiday. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate earnings calendar. * Wholesale price inflation data for December (0630 GMT) * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Oct-Dec earnings * SEBI's board will on Jan. 18 discuss a proposal to exempt institutional investors from stumping margin money upfront to buy shares in an offer-for-sale, according to senior government officials and documents reviewed by The Economic Times. (Economic Times) * The government plans to reduce service tax on insurance premiums, protect existing policies from future tax changes, and relax rules on tax deducted at source to encourage households into buying more insurance cover, according to a finance ministry official, who declined to be named. (Mint) * India has decided to formally suspend negotiations to finalise a trade liberalisation pact with Mauritius and will not resume talks until the island nation expedites revision of its double-taxation avoidance agreement with India, according to a senior official involved in the discussion. (Business Standard) * Petronet LNG Ltd said its October-December net profit rose 8.1 percent to 3.19 billion rupees from a year ago. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The government has decided to come out every fortnight with one public sector company stake sale, beginning with Oil India Ltd, according to a senior finance ministry official, Press Trust of India reported in an article carried by The Economic Times. (PTI in Economic Times) * The Government is likely to keep the average peak customs duty unchanged at 10 percent for non-agricultural goods in the forthcoming Budget, according to a commerce ministry department official. (Business Line) * Tata Steel KZN, a subsidiary of the Indian steel maker Tata Steel Ltd, has shut two ferrochrome furnaces in South Africa for two months to help power utility Eskom manage a tight electricity supply, industry sources said on Friday. (Reuters) AUTOS * Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover unit plans to create 800 new jobs at its Solihull factory in central England and said that total global sales rose 30 percent to over 350,000 vehicles. * Private equity firms including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and KKR & Co are separately in advanced talks to buy Warburg Pincus LLC's majority stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group for about $400 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reuters) * The government may slash excise duty on small passenger cars by 2 percent in the Union Budget in late February to boost sagging car sales. Excise duty on small cars is 12 per cent at present, finance ministry official privy to budget thinking said. (Financial Chronicle) TELECOMS * India's mobile phone subscriber base declined by a net 13.63 million in November to 890.60 million, the fifth straight monthly fall. (Reuters)