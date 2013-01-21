GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.22
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
was up 0.04 percent.
* Asian shares were range-bound on Monday, taking a breather
after hitting multi month highs, while the yen touched a
new low ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting
this week amid expectations for bold monetary easing measures.
* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year
highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week
of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings: NTPC Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd,
Cairn India Ltd, Housing Development Finance
Corporation Ltd
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* State Bank of India said on Saturday that its
board had approved a capital injection of 30.04 billion rupees
($558 million) by the Indian government through preferential
allotment of shares in the current fiscal year. (Reuters)
* Fiscal discipline and tightening of expenditure will help
meet the deficit target of 5.3 per cent of GDP, a top finance
ministry official has said. (Economic Times)
* L&T Finance is in advanced stages of negotiations to buy
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in India,
said a person familiar with the matter. (Business Standard)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Industries Ltd posted its first profit
increase after four quarters of declining returns, buoyed by
improving margins in its core oil refining business.(Reuters)
Separately, Reliance Industries plans to consolidate all its
retail units under a single entity, a person with the direct
knowledge of the development said.(Economic Times)
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the foreign investment arm of
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, has discovered oil on an
onland block, CPO-5, in Colombia, it said in a statement on
Sunday. (Business Standard)
* Reliance Industries has requested the Bombay High Court to
defer its proceedings on a writ petition filed by SEBI against a
November order by the Central Information Commission (CIC) till
proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the matter are heard
and disposed. (Business Standard)
* Global prices for liquefied natural gas are rising toward
record highs this year, and countries such as Brazil, Argentina,
China and India that rely on short-term deals that could face
the biggest hit. (Reuters)
INFRASTRUCTURE
* Ultratech Cement Ltd said October-December net
profit fell 3 percent to 6.01 billion rupees from a year ago.
AIRLINES
* A core group of lenders asked Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
to infuse at least 8 billion rupees ($148.66 million)
into the carrier before the banks considered any further loan
recast and the extension of a no-objection certificate,
according to two senior bankers. (Mint)
* Boeing Co. is liable to compensate state-run Air
India for the grounding of 787 Dreamliner passenger
jets on safety issues, Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh told
reporters on Friday. (Reuters)
IT
* In 2013 software outsourcing deals worth nearly $50
billion are coming up for renewal, setting up a potentially
fierce fight for contracts. (Economic Times)
($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)
