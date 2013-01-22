GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.07 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was flat. * The yen and Asian shares marked time as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with expectations running high for bold monetary easing measures aimed at reflating the world's third-largest economy. * U.S. stock markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Hindustan Unilever Ltd earnings * India's Finance Minister to meet foreign investors in Hong Kong INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand. (Reuters) * The government wants to junk arbitration proceedings and favours direct negotiations with Reliance Industries in its dispute over the cost of developing the controversial KG-D6 block, Oil Minister Veerappa Moily told The Economic Times. (Economic Times) here * In 24 months, diesel for retail consumers will be sold at market prices, with fuel subsidies only on LPG and kerosene, oil minister Veerappa Moily told The Financial Express (Financial Express) link.reuters.com/byh45t * Cairn India Ltd's October-December net profit rose 47.9 percent to 33.45 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Shree Cement Ltd's October-December net profit rose more than three-fold to 2.17 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * The government will restore allocation of three cancelled coal blocks of NTPC Ltd on Tuesday, Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters after a ministerial panel's meeting. (Business Standard) here FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * IDBI Bank Ltd plans to raise equity capital by issuing shares to institutional investors through a qualified institutional placement in the fiscal fourth quarter. (Business Standard) here TELECOMS * Reliance Communications Ltd is negotiating a network sharing deal with Reliance Industries Ltd that is slated to launch fourth generation services or high-end data services on mobiles this year, two executives aware of the development said. (Economic Times) here RETAIL * India's foreign investment board cleared IKEA's proposal to set up stores in the country, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, paving the way for it to invest $1.86 billion over 15-20 years. (Reuters) MEDIA * Bharat Business Channel Ltd, the satellite broadcasting arm of Videocon Group, is likely to raise 7 billion rupees through an initial share sale in mid-February at 60-70 rupees per share, said a person familiar with the development. (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)