GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.04 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was down 0.56 percent. * Falls in South Korean shares on disappointing earnings pulled broader Asian shares lower on Friday, but the region's many other bourses were up following solid global economic data.[ MKTS/GLOB] * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in more than four years. FACTORS TO WATCH * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd earnings. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will meet Finance Minister P Chidambaram, ahead of the central bank's Jan. 29 policy review. (1030 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged banks to raise capital by issuing subordinated debt to retail investors as well to deepen the corporate bond market. (Reuters) * The final guidelines for new banking licences could take a while, contrary to expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would announce those by month-end, the Business Standard newspaper reported citing RBI banking sources. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd may buy a stake in Reliance Infratel, a company belonging to Reliance Communications Ltd, in a complex deal, two people close to the ongoing negotiations said. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/daf55t * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is set to start importing coal from its Mozambique mine, where production will begin this year, with plans to import about 500,000 tonnes of coking coal, Sushil Maroo, director and group chief financial officer, told Business Standard. (Business Standard) here * Lenders to Suzlon Energy Ltd have approved the Indian wind turbine maker's corporate debt restructuring plan for $1.8 billion, the company said on Thursday. (Reuters) RETAIL * U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is studying the conditions attached to India's decision to open its supermarket sector to foreign investors before finalizing a decision to invest, an Indian government statement said on Thursday.(Reuters) * The chairman of Tesco PLC met India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma, seeking clarifications on the country's decision to open its supermarket sector to foreign investors, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. (Reuters) TELECOMS * Reliance Communications is in talks with domestic lenders to raise 65 billion rupees, which it will have to repay over seven years, said a senior official from a public sector bank who did not want to be named. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/faf55t * India's Bombay High Court has asked the government to not take any coercive action against Idea Cellular Ltd until March 1 on a demand to pay surcharges on airwaves, the mobile phone operator said on Thursday. (Reuters) AUTOS * Ashok Leyland Ltd said October-December net profit rose 10.82 percent to 741.4 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) AIRLINES * The aviation ministry may want to protect Air India Ltd's business prospects if Etihad Airways buys a stake in Jet Airways Ltd and they pursue an aggressive expansion programme, two government officials said. (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by)