GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was down 0.13 percent. * South Korean shares were hit by earnings worries, dragging down the broader Asian share index, but improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S. earnings underpinned sentiment. * The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S. earnings reports helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India will release its macro-economic review for Oct-Dec quarter report (1130 GMT) * JSW Steel Ltd earnings INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Morgan Stanley intends to allow its banking licence in India to lapse as part of its changed business strategy, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday. (Reuters) * Finance minister P Chidambaram may limit subsidies on food, fertilisers and oil at 1.9 trillion rupees for the next financial year to send out a strong signal on fiscal consolidation, an official involved in the exercise, who is not permitted to talk to the media, said. (Financial Chronicle) * L Capital is vying with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP to buy up to 4 billion rupees stake in home-grown slimming and beauty services chain VLCC, said at least two people familiar with the matter, adding that the company is worth more than $300 million. (Times of India) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's plan to raise about $2 billion selling a stake in power producer NTPC Ltd will likely take place on Feb. 7, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday. (Reuters) * Coal India Ltd said in a court filing The Children's Investment Fund cannot force the state firm to raise prices for the interest of a particular shareholder, and that the company and its directors are under no obligation to sell coal at international prices, according to The Economic Times newspaper. Coal India is facing a lawsuit from TCI, with a hearing at Calcutta High Court to be heard on Wednesday, the newspaper reported. (Economic Times) TELECOMS * Reliance Industries Ltd's fourth generation long-term evolution services are expected to be launched between June and August, at least starting with Mumbai, New Delhi and Jamnagar, vendors in discussion with the company said. (Business Standard) * Norway's Telenor is unlikely to bid in an auction for mobile licences in Mumbai unless India halves the fee, its Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Friday. (Reuters) AUTOS * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has purchased the land for its fourth plant in India, with a view to roughly doubling annual production capacity to about 3 million units, the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday. (Reuters) * Ashok Leyland Ltd is hoping to raise around 5 billion rupees by offloads stakes in some of its subsidiaries as well as IndusInd Bank Ltd, chief financial officer K Sridharan told analysts. (Business Standard) AIRLINES * Jet Airways (India) Ltd will sell a 24 percent stake to Etihad Airways for around $300 million, according to two people close to the development, neither of whom wanted to be named. (Mint) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)