(Corrects Jet Airways entry under AIRLINES to clarify news item was from Press Trust of India, adds website link) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.09 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday after solid U.S. data, but investors remained cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week. * The S&P 500 eased slightly on Monday after an eight-day run of gains, while the Nasdaq edged higher as Apple shares rebounded. FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI's policy review (decision at 0530 GMT) * Earnings: Idea Cellular Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's central bank said a sustained commitment to contain the fiscal and current account deficits was needed to create room for monetary easing. (Reuters) * Axis Bank Ltd is selling shares to raise as much as $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Reuters) * The government is likely to make it easier for foreigners to prove their residency for claiming benefits under bilateral tax treaties, said a finance ministry official who did not wish to be named. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The finance ministry has asked the petroleum ministry to price motor and kitchen fuels at export parity, in a policy shift that would bring relief to fuel consumers and the economy but shake up the domestic oil retail market. (Times of India) here * Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has decided to sell 100 percent stake in Abbot Point Coal Terminal in Australia to the Adani family, said B Ravi, the company's chief financial officer. (Business Standard) here * India will look into the reasons behind the delay in Posco's proposed $12 billion steel plant in Odisha, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry after South Korea termed clearance to the project as key to enhanced economic ties between the two nations. (Economic Times) here * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd may not achieve any additional crude oil production this fiscal and just about reach last fiscal year's levels due to delay in commissioning of some of its marginal assets, according to Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva. (Business Line) here AIRLINES * A section of Jet Airways India Ltd's technicians started a "symbolic" protest by wearing black bands last Friday against the "management's proposed move to freeze wage hike over the next two-three years," sources among the agitators said, according to Press Trust of India, in a report carried by Business Standard. (PTI via Business Standard) A Jet Airways spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying the airline "has always adopted a conciliatory open-door policy with all its staff, including technicians." here PROPERTY/INFRASTRUCTURE * Tata Realty and Infrastructure plans to float a real estate investment trust or a business trust in Singapore, a top official told the Financial Chronicle newspaper. (Financial Chronicle) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)