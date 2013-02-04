GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was up
0.13 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
rose 0.48 percent.
* Asian shares advanced on Monday, drawing momentum from
U.S. data showing some promise of a credible recovery and
supported by Federal Reserve's easing plans and solid
manufacturing data from Europe and China.
* U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the
Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since
October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the U.S.
economy's recovery remains on track.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Earnings: Bank of Baroda, United Spirits Ltd
, Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Religare Capital Markets caused "unintended transactions",
the brokerage said on Saturday, a day after deeply discounted
sale of large blocks of shares in Tata Motors Ltd and
UltraTech Cement Ltd hit the markets. (Reuters)
* India's central bank is considering cutting the
held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio for lenders starting in April,
while also looking into bond purchases via open market
operations in the next two months to improve liquidity, a top
official said on Saturday. (Reuters)
* Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd is in talks with
DLF-Pramerica to buy Pramerica's 26 percent stake in the
insurance joint venture, the Business Standard newspaper
reported, citing unidentified industry sources. (Business
Standard)
here
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's central bank plans to introduce three to four
gold-linked products in the next few months, in an effort to
bring 20,000 tonnes of gold held in households into the banking
system, but the measure is unlikely to cut bullion imports
sharply, a senior official said. (Reuters)
* India raised $585 million through a share sale in state
explorer Oil India Ltd on Friday, an encouraging sign
for the government's efforts to divest stakes in other state
firms to bridge its fiscal deficit. (Reuters)
* UltraTech Cement has begun talks to purchase an
incomplete 6.7-million-tonne cement plant in Gujarat owned by
ABG Cement Ltd, a person with direct knowledge of the
development said. (Economic Times)
here
* GAIL (India) Ltd is teaming up with a unit of
French group EDF to jointly scout for natural gas
assets in the United States as demand in India grows, its
chairman said. (Reuters)
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc said its Indian unit has
been in talks with local authorities over a tax dispute, making
it the latest global company to have a run-in with tax officials
in the country. (Reuters)
* Adani Enterprises Ltd's October-December net
profit fell 40.59 percent to 298.5 million rupees from a year
ago. (Reuters)
INFRASTRUCTURE
* The Aditya Birla Group is looking to set up container
loading facilities for its own use by expanding a captive jetty
at the Dahej port in Gujarat with an investment of about 6
billion rupees, at least two people familiar with the plan said.
(Mint)
here
* Infrastructure Development Finance Co Ltd's
October-December net profit rose 21.19 percent to 4.69 billion
rupees. (Reuters)
AUTOS
* Tata Motors January sales fell 29.5 percent to
61,660 units from a year ago. (Reuters)
AIRLINES
* Jet Airways India Ltd, which is in advanced talks
with Etihad Airways to sell a 24 percent stake, will not cede
management control to the United Arab Emirates firm, newspaper
Mint reported, citing Jet chairman Naresh Goyal. (Mint)
here
PHARMA
* A group of U.S. consumers has approached a district court
in New Jersey to consider a preliminary injunction for a
complete recall of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic
version of Lipitor, The Economic Times reported. (Economic
Times)
here
PROPERTY
* The Delhi Development Authority will renew the lease for
the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, owned by
Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (Economic Times)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)