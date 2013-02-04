GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.13 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.48 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Monday, drawing momentum from U.S. data showing some promise of a credible recovery and supported by Federal Reserve's easing plans and solid manufacturing data from Europe and China. * U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the U.S. economy's recovery remains on track. FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Bank of Baroda, United Spirits Ltd , Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Religare Capital Markets caused "unintended transactions", the brokerage said on Saturday, a day after deeply discounted sale of large blocks of shares in Tata Motors Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd hit the markets. (Reuters) * India's central bank is considering cutting the held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio for lenders starting in April, while also looking into bond purchases via open market operations in the next two months to improve liquidity, a top official said on Saturday. (Reuters) * Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd is in talks with DLF-Pramerica to buy Pramerica's 26 percent stake in the insurance joint venture, the Business Standard newspaper reported, citing unidentified industry sources. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India's central bank plans to introduce three to four gold-linked products in the next few months, in an effort to bring 20,000 tonnes of gold held in households into the banking system, but the measure is unlikely to cut bullion imports sharply, a senior official said. (Reuters) * India raised $585 million through a share sale in state explorer Oil India Ltd on Friday, an encouraging sign for the government's efforts to divest stakes in other state firms to bridge its fiscal deficit. (Reuters) * UltraTech Cement has begun talks to purchase an incomplete 6.7-million-tonne cement plant in Gujarat owned by ABG Cement Ltd, a person with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) here * GAIL (India) Ltd is teaming up with a unit of French group EDF to jointly scout for natural gas assets in the United States as demand in India grows, its chairman said. (Reuters) * Royal Dutch Shell Plc said its Indian unit has been in talks with local authorities over a tax dispute, making it the latest global company to have a run-in with tax officials in the country. (Reuters) * Adani Enterprises Ltd's October-December net profit fell 40.59 percent to 298.5 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * The Aditya Birla Group is looking to set up container loading facilities for its own use by expanding a captive jetty at the Dahej port in Gujarat with an investment of about 6 billion rupees, at least two people familiar with the plan said. (Mint) here * Infrastructure Development Finance Co Ltd's October-December net profit rose 21.19 percent to 4.69 billion rupees. (Reuters) AUTOS * Tata Motors January sales fell 29.5 percent to 61,660 units from a year ago. (Reuters) AIRLINES * Jet Airways India Ltd, which is in advanced talks with Etihad Airways to sell a 24 percent stake, will not cede management control to the United Arab Emirates firm, newspaper Mint reported, citing Jet chairman Naresh Goyal. (Mint) here PHARMA * A group of U.S. consumers has approached a district court in New Jersey to consider a preliminary injunction for a complete recall of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic version of Lipitor, The Economic Times reported. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * The Delhi Development Authority will renew the lease for the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri, owned by Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)