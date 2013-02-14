GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was 0.11 percent up. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was 0.62 percent higher. * Asian shares rose ahead of the G20 meeting of finance and central bank officials over the weekend. * U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007. FACTORS TO WATCH * January WPI inflation (around 0600 GMT). * Earnings: State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd , Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, DLF Ltd INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * The Indian government is likely to target 400 billion rupees ($7.42 billion) in proceeds from stake sales in state-run companies in the next fiscal year, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget talks told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reuters) * The Indian government is likely to allocate 200 billion rupees ($3.71 billion) for capital infusion in state-run banks in the next financial year, a finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget talks told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reuters) * India's capital markets regulator ordered a freeze on the assets and bank accounts of two Sahara Group companies, saying they failed to heed a Supreme Court order to repay billions of dollars collected from investors in outlawed bonds. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Tata Steel Ltd posted its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as weak demand and prices in its main European market squeezed margins. (Reuters) * Coal India Ltd posted a 9 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating market estimates, as strong sales volumes offset rising costs. (Reuters) * Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's October-December net profit fell 47.5 percent to 16.48 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Indian Oil Corp Ltd will review diesel prices on Friday or Saturday, chairman R.S. Butola said. (Reuters) * India will ensure its refiners have insurance for plants that run crude from Iran, a government source said on Wednesday, allaying fears that imports from the sanctions-hit country may have to be halted. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * Shriram Group is in advanced talks with Citigroup Venture Capital and Blackstone Group LP to raise 5.38 billion rupees ($100 million) for its cement business - Sree Jayajothi Cements, Business Standard reported citing unidentified senior Shriram Group officials. (Business Standard) * GMR Infrastructure Ltd said it would sell a 74 percent stake in GMR Jadtcherla Expressways to Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Fund for 2.06 billion rupees. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * The telecom department has issued notices to the country's three top operators - Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd - demanding that they pay an additional revenue share for spectrum usage from 2008 onwards. (Economic Times) here DRUG * Wockhardt Ltd may have to withdraw certain batches of pain relief medicine Brexic DT, which it markets in India, following a recent alert issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), a senior DCGI official told Business Standard. (Business Standard) here IT * Educomp Solutions Ltd Oct-Dec net profit down 73.28 percent to 65.7 million rupees from 245.9 million rupees a year ago as net sales drops 32.33 percent to 2.47 billion rupees from 3.65 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)