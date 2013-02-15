GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.17 percent up. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gained 0.06 percent. * Asian shares were range-bound on Friday with investors turning cautious as weak euro zone growth data presaged the G20 meeting in this session and on Saturday in Moscow. * The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further with major averages near multi-year highs. FACTORS TO WATCH * FX, bank lending data (1130GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Life insurance companies such as HDFC Life, Birla Sun Life and ICICI Prudential have shown interest in purchasing HSBC's stake in its JV with two public sector banks, two people with direct knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd , HSBC's partners in the joint venture, have not yet decided whether to sell or not, and they may take a call depending upon the price being offered by the bidders, according to the newspaper. here * India's central bank has relaxed rules on gold deposit scheme offered by banks by allowing the lenders to offer the product with lesser maturity. (Reuters) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * GAIL (India) said October-December net profit rose 17.8 percent to 12.85 billion rupees from a year ago. (Reuters) * Coal India Ltd will miss its production target for the current year by up to 6 million tonnes and will meet its supply target by drawing on stocks, its chairman said on Thursday. (Reuters) * Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd said the sale price of gas from its wells in India may nearly double to between $8 and $8.50 per million British thermal units based on a pricing formula recommended by an Indian government panel. (Reuters) TELECOMS * The finance ministry is likely to seek permission from the Cabinet to enter into discussions with Vodafone Group Plc to settle the long-running $2-billion tax dispute between the Indian government and British telecom giant, according to sources familiar with the matter. (Economic Times) here AUTOS * Tata Motors Ltd posted its first drop in profits in five quarters as its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business faced higher spending and a drop in operating margin after 18 months of soaring profit. (Reuters) PROPERTY * DLF Ltd reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of non-core assets during the quarter ended Dec 31. (Reuters) IT * Mahindra Satyam will undertake organizational restructuring by creating mini business units headed by mini CEOs as the software services company works towards its 2015 sales target of $5 billion, said CEO CP Gurnani. (Economic Times) here TELECOM * India's top court on Thursday upheld a decision to revoke the operating licences of several mobile phone companies after police said the sale of the licences was tainted by corruption. (Reuters) Eight carriers including the local subsidiary of Russia's Sistema and Indian firms Idea Cellular, Videocon Telecommunications and Tata Teleservices, were affected by the court order. SPIRITS * United Breweries Ltd said the brand "Kingfisher" has not been pledged by the company to any lender to secure its loans and added no shares of the company are pledged to the lenders of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)