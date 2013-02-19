GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.08 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.1 percent. * Regional stock markets held to tight ranges as the absence of catalysts and a holiday in the U.S. overnight capped demand, while the yen <JPY=? remained near recent lows, as attention turned to the appointment of a new Bank of Japan governor. * U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday. FACTORS TO WATCH * British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. * Debt and FX markets closed for a banking holiday. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Monday his government had nothing to hide in a $750 million deal for AgustaWestland helicopters that the defence ministry is threatening to cancel over allegations of kickbacks. (Reuters) * The scheduled 120-billion-rupee ($2.22 billion) bond auction, which was due to be held on Feb. 22, has been cancelled, the Indian government said in a release on Monday, citing a build-up of its cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. (Reuters) * India's central bank will issue final guidelines on new bank licenses before the current fiscal year ends in March, local television news channels reported, quoting Deputy Governor Anand Sinha. (Reuters) * The government may offer additional incentives to exporters in the 2013/14 budget, and the Commerce Ministry has already had talks with the Finance Ministry, said a top government official, who declined to be named. (Economic Times) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * India is now paying Iran only in rupees for its oil after it lost another payment route in euros due to tougher sanctions from Feb. 6, sources at local refiners said, leaving Tehran struggling to use the tightly-restricted Indian currency. (Reuters) INFRASTRUCTURE * In a first-of-its-kind move, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to pay per day penalty to private developers in build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects in case it fails to get statutory clearances and approvals in the scheduled time frame. (Times of India) toi.in/WjlG0a * Tata Power Co Ltd has secured an extension from its lenders for curing the breach in covenants at the wholly-owned subsidiary that is building the Mundra ultra mega power project (UMPP), a member of the board of directors of Tata Power told Financial Chronicle. (Financial Chronicle) here TELECOMS * India plans to hold a third round of auction of unsold mobile phone airwaves in 18 telecommunication zones immediately after it completes a sale in other zones in March, to comply with a court order, a senior government official said on Monday. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)