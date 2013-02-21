GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.56 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 1.27 percent. * Asian shares fell and the Australian dollar eased on Thursday as risk sentiment was shaken by talk in global markets overnight that a hedge fund had been liquidating large positions in commodities, as well as worries the Federal Reserve could slow its bond buying programme. * U.S. stocks fell the most in three months and a key gauge of market volatility spiked on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting suggested the central bank may slow or stop buying bonds sooner than expected. FACTORS TO WATCH * The budget session of Indian parliament begins. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. TOP NEWS * India's auction of quotas allowing foreign investors to buy bonds attracted solid demand, reflecting expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates and that the government will deliver a fiscally disciplined budget. (Reuters) FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is to sell part of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd to raise about $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. (Reuters) * The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said in a draft report that there were serious irregularities, flouting of government norms and undue financial benefits to the private player in the Delhi airport Metro link. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/fuk26t ENERGY/COMMODITIES * State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, along with Bharat Petroleum Corp and Mitsui Group of Japan, will invest about $1 billion (approximately 54 billion rupees) to set up a five-million tonne (mt) liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) in Mangalore. (Business Standard) link.reuters.com/juk26t * The newly constituted cabinet committee on investment (CCI) granted its first big-ticket approval, clearing the 120 billion rupees North Karanpura power project of NTPC that had been stranded for more than a decade as power and coal ministries bickered over its location. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/xek26t * Oil and Natural Gas Corp's over 80 billion rupees development of western offshore B-193 cluster fields will be completed this year that will add 28,000 barrels per day to peak oil production. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/guk26t INFRASTRUCTURE * Jaiprakash Power Venture raised 9.5 billion rupees in the largest primary issue in the power sector in nearly three years through a qualified institutional placement of shares. (Economic Times) link.reuters.com/vek26t * The Ruia family, promoters of Essar Ports and Essar Shipping, is planning to start offloading their stake in the respective companies in order to comply with the requirement of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requirement of maximum 75 percent holding in companies, senior company officials told Financial Chronicle. (Financial Chronicle) link.reuters.com/zek26t AVIATION * The war over air fares intensified with all Indian airlines competing with each other to offer low ticket prices, as Air India also jumped into the fray. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) link.reuters.com/buk26t IT * Wipro is said to be contemplating laying off several hundred people in Wipro Infotech's business solutions division. This is because their work overlaps with those in a similar practice area in Wipro Technologies, three people familiar with the development said. (Times of India) link.reuters.com/wek26t TELECOMS * India's two biggest mobile phone operators, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone India, challenged in court a government move to auction airwaves in a band they already use. (Reuters) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)