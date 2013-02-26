GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.5 percent. * Asian shares fell on Tuesday, taking their lead from overnight plunges in global equities while currency markets remain volatile as no party has won a Senate majority in Italy's elections. * U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest drop since November after a strong showing in Italian elections by groups opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered worry that Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize the global economy. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's 2013/14 railway budget (0630 GMT) * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Oct-Dec earnings (0730 GMT) * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty to address investors' conference (0430 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's finance minister had a bruising battle with cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the budget he unveils this week, rebuffing demands for pre-election spending and insisting on austerity to shore up investors' faith in a troubled economy. (Reuters) * The Reserve Bank of India is moving closer to requiring foreign banks to set up subsidiaries to operate in India, said two people familiar with the latest licensing conditions for foreign banks. (Economic Times) here INFRASTRUCTURE * Jaypee Infratech Ltd has raised 66 billion rupees in loans from IDBI Bank Ltd at reduced interest rates to repay its high-cost debt and improve profitability, a senior executive with the bank said. (Economic Times) here TELECOMS * Sistema emerged as the only operator bidding in an auction of airwaves in India, a sign that the government may have to drop the reserve price of remaining airwaves to attract interest, analysts said. (Reuters) * Vodafone Group PLC has put off plans to list its Indian unit because of the regulatory and policy uncertainties in the country, said Vittorio Colao, the chief executive of the world's largest private telecom company. (Economic Times) here AIRLINES * India said it will give away Kingfisher Airlines Ltd's slots and foreign flying rights to other operators in the latest blow to the grounded carrier. (Reuters) PROPERTY * The Gurgaon District Court has restrained Unitech Ltd from carrying out further construction at the site of its luxury project in Gurgaon after an apartment owner association filed a suit against a shift in location, according to an order on Saturday. (Business Standard) here RETAIL * Seven Bank, a unit of Japanese chain 7-Eleven, which itself is owned by Seven & I Holdings Co, is considering entering into the white label automated teller machine (ATM) space in India, three people aware of the development said. (Business Standard) here IT * Tata Elxsi Ltd and Get2Volume (G2V) on Monday announced their partnership to incubate and grow technology companies in India and Singapore. (Mint) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)