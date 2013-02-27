GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as U.S. equities rose on solid data and the Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to monetary stimulus, but investors remained wary of political gridlock in Italy reigniting the euro zone financial crisis. * U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit 4 1/2-year high. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's annual report on the health of the economy (0530 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * After long failing to act on foreign investor complaints, Indian policy makers find themselves in an ironic bind: As global interest in Indian derivatives surges, it is Singapore, not Mumbai, that is reaping the benefits. (Reuters) * SEBI has ordered a probe into Monday's mid-cap crash that saw some stocks plunging up to 60 percent, said the market's regulator U.K. Sinha. (Economic Times) here * Insurance regulator IRDA has raised objection over the SEBI's proposal to allow insurance companies to become "proprietary trading members" for the newly approved debt trading on stock exchanges, Business Standard reported citing unnamed IRDA officials. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Mawana Sugars Ltd has approached the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction for a revival plan after losses eroded the company's net worth, Chairman and Managing Director Siddharth Shriram said. (Economic Times) here INFRASTRUCTURE * India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd will provide partial guarantee to bonds issued by 15 infrastructure firms, including GMR Infrastructure Ltd, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd as part of its 50 billion rupees credit enhancement initiative, IIFCL chairman SK Goel said. (Economic Times) here PROPERTY * A joint offer made by Blackstone Group LP and Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd to buy a 55 percent stake in Bangalore's upscale UB City property from Mallya's UB Group seems to have fallen through, Mint reported, citing three people familiar with the development. (Mint) UB Group chairman Mallya himself said, "Nothing is happening," in a phone text message when asked about the sale, according to the newspaper. here PHARMA * An Indian government panel has proposed that prices of patented medicines be based on the country's per capita income, a move that would substantially reduce prices of costly drugs made by global pharmaceutical firms. (Reuters) IT * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd will pay $30 million to settle a seven year-old case in the U.S. filed by two former employees that challenged the company's practice of requiring employees to sign over their tax refund cheques to their employer. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)