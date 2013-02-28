GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.9
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
rose 1.1 percent.
* Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday
as sentiment improved after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while
Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political
turmoil.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting
their best daily gains since early January, Bernanke remained
steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus policy and data
pointed to economic improvement.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India will unveil the budget for 2013/14
(0530 GMT)
* India Oct-Dec GDP (0530 GMT)
* India Jan. infrastructure output (0630 GMT)
* Expiry of Feb. derivative contracts.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present one of the
most highly anticipated Indian budgets of recent years on
Thursday, a blueprint for austerity that forms the centrepiece
of India's efforts to stave off a damaging credit ratings
downgrade.
* Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan
Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which
manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday. (Reuters)
* Blackstone Advisors India has called off its $111-million
deal with Visa Power Ltd, said people aware of the development.
(Business Standard)
here
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Japanese conglomerate YKK Group is in an advanced stage of
negotiations to buy out the aluminium extrusion business of
Bhoruka Aluminium, The Economic Times reported, citing
two people familiar with the development. (Economic Times)
here
PHARMA
* Mylan Inc said it will buy a unit of Strides
Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in
the fast-growing injectable drugs market. (Reuters)
RETAIL
* India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board, a unit of the
finance ministry, recommended a planned $1.94 billion investment
by Swedish retail giant IKEA for cabinet approval, a
government statement said on Wednesday. (Reuters)
* The Competition Commission of India is understood to have
given its approval to the 111.67 billion rupees deal between
United Spirits Ltd and Diageo Plc, the Hindu
Business Line newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials
and lawyers. (Business Line)
here
TELECOM
* Aircel, majority owned by Malaysia's Maxis Communications
Bhd, has initiated formal talks with its bankers to
restructure 230-240 billion rupees of loans, The Economic Times
reported citing two "informed" sources. (Economic Times)
here
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)