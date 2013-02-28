GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.9 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 1.1 percent. * Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday as sentiment improved after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus, while Italy found investor confidence in its debt despite political turmoil. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their best daily gains since early January, Bernanke remained steadfast in supporting the Fed's stimulus policy and data pointed to economic improvement. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will unveil the budget for 2013/14 (0530 GMT) * India Oct-Dec GDP (0530 GMT) * India Jan. infrastructure output (0630 GMT) * Expiry of Feb. derivative contracts. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will present one of the most highly anticipated Indian budgets of recent years on Thursday, a blueprint for austerity that forms the centrepiece of India's efforts to stave off a damaging credit ratings downgrade. * Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to buy Morgan Stanley's Indian private wealth management unit, which manages about $1 billion including loans, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * Blackstone Advisors India has called off its $111-million deal with Visa Power Ltd, said people aware of the development. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Japanese conglomerate YKK Group is in an advanced stage of negotiations to buy out the aluminium extrusion business of Bhoruka Aluminium, The Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (Economic Times) here PHARMA * Mylan Inc said it will buy a unit of Strides Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in the fast-growing injectable drugs market. (Reuters) RETAIL * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board, a unit of the finance ministry, recommended a planned $1.94 billion investment by Swedish retail giant IKEA for cabinet approval, a government statement said on Wednesday. (Reuters) * The Competition Commission of India is understood to have given its approval to the 111.67 billion rupees deal between United Spirits Ltd and Diageo Plc, the Hindu Business Line newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials and lawyers. (Business Line) here TELECOM * Aircel, majority owned by Malaysia's Maxis Communications Bhd, has initiated formal talks with its bankers to restructure 230-240 billion rupees of loans, The Economic Times reported citing two "informed" sources. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)