GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.6 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan edges down 0.1 percent. * Asian shares edged down on Friday, with manufacturing data from China that broadly met expectations helping to somewhat taper sentiment burdened by worries over the economic fallout from Italy's political confusion and likely U.S. spending cuts. * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains late in the session, denying the Dow a chance to inch closer to all-time highs. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's auto sales * India's February manufacturing PMI (0500 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's economy grew at a worse-than-expected 4.5 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31, hurt by a slowdown in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. (Reuters) * India's fiscal deficit during the April-January period was 4.66 trillion rupees ($86.49 billion), or 90.7 percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Thursday. (Reuters) * Standard & Poor's said on Thursday India's budget for the 2013/14 fiscal year would have no impact on the country's sovereign credit ratings, warning there was potential for the government to exceed its budgeted spending. (Reuters) * Fitch Ratings sovereign analyst Art Woo said on Thursday the 2013/14 budget will not impact India's sovereign ratings, although the country could find it challenging to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent for the next fiscal year. (Reuters) * India's budget disappointed foreign investors on Thursday by failing to deliver a much anticipated cut in withholding taxes for debt investments and creating confusion with a proposal that appeared to target tax treaties. * High-earning Indians gave a collective groan on Thursday when the government imposed a 10 percent surcharge on their income, following a global trend which it expects to be popular in an election year. * FACTBOX-Winners, losers from India's budget * HIGHLIGHTS-India's 2013/14 budget ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Jet fuel prices were hiked on Thursday by 3.8 percent, according to Indian Oil Corp, the second increase in rates in as many months. (Times of India) toi.in/wsI9yZ AUTOS * Mahindra Reva, the electric car unit of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has decided to go ahead with the roll out the first electric car in March, said Chetan Maini, Chief of Technology and Strategy at Mahindra Reva. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)