GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.45
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
was up 1.01 percent.
* Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors grew
more risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs
of continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative
monetary conditions.
* The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record
closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in
2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in
anticipation of more gains.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Sony India media briefing to launch mobile phone.
* India ministerial panel meet on airwaves auction.
* India aviation minister at event. (0430GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India's one-month wholesale deposit rates were heading
towards 10 percent on Tuesday as banks stepped up their efforts
to raise deposits to meet their year-end targets in March,
dealers said. (Reuters)
* Firms under official investigation in India will no longer
have to obtain direct central bank permission before borrowing
funds abroad, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.
(Reuters)
* Cadbury Plc, now part of Mondelez International Inc
, used a nonexistent factory in India to avoid about $46
million in taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday,
citing a report by the Indian tax authorities. (Reuters)
* The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in a report
tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, pointed out that several
ineligible farmers were favoured and a large number of deserving
small and marginal farmers left out in implementation of the
United Progressive Alliance's much-touted 520 billion rupees
farm loan waiver scheme. (The Hindu)
* Companies have begun selling shares held in employee
welfare schemes in response to the Securities and Exchange Board
of India's (Sebi) call to comply with the fresh guidelines by
June 30. (Financial Chronicle)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Aditya Birla Minerals, part of India's Aditya
Birla Group, is shutting the smaller of its two Australian
copper mines as it is struggling to make money at current copper
prices. (Reuters)
* Tata Steel has agreed to lenders' condition to
pay a higher interest rate for a proposed 228 billion rupees
loan if its credit rating slips. (Economic Times)
* Rajasthan government and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Ltd will sign a pact on March 13 for setting up an oil
refinery in the state. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times)
* State-owned miner Coal India Ltd has been
selling 18 percent of its annual 435-mt output at a price higher
than, or at least at par with, global benchmarks. (Business
Standard)
* Reliance Industries Ltd has stopped supply
of gas to 25 power plants from last Friday, said an industry
source. (Business Standard)
* The $40-billion textile-to-telecom Aditya Birla group is
planning to buy a fertiliser plant in the US to benefit from
cheaper prices of shale gas to fuel factories, the group's
promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla said. (Financial Express)
* The West Bengal government has upped the ante against JSW
Steel and charged it with delaying the Salboni steel
and power project. At 350 billion rupees the investment for the
project is the largest in the state. (Business Standard)
* A few shareholders in Australian company Legacy Iron Ore,
acquired by NMDC in 2011, have sent it a notice,
asking it to either fulfill the promises made during the
acquisition, or leave, a source close to the development said.
(Business Standard)
AUTOS
* South Korean car maker Ssangyong Motor Co
expects to return to profitability in 2015, its chief executive
said on Tuesday, with the financial clout of its Indian parent
helping it to update its product line. (Reuters)
* Jaguar Land Rover will not expand its overseas
production capacity until its new China factory comes online,
its CEO said on Tuesday, and will target growing demand in
markets such as Turkey to continue round-the-clock manufacturing
in the UK. (Reuters)
* After grabbing a sizeable share from Tata Motors
in the utility vehicle market, Mahindra & Mahindra is
adding more mini trucks to its portfolio in a bid to challenge
the dominance of India's leading truck maker by market share.
(Economic Times)
AIRLINES
* A day before the FIPB meeting to look into AirAsia's
proposed joint venture to launch a new airline here,
the Aviation Ministry is understood to have opposed the plan
saying the new FDI rules are meant for existing carriers only,
sources in the ministry said. (Press Trust of India in Economic
Times)
* Lenders to Kingfisher Airlines have indicated
they may sell United Spirits shares pledged with them
as collateral either in the market or at a higher price to
outsiders, dealing a serious, but not fatal, blow to the
proposed takeover of USL by British liquor giant Diageo, senior
official at one of the PSU banks said.
MEDIA
* Dish TV India Ltd has informed BSE that the
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March
05, 2013, inter alia, has approved the divestment of its
investment in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz. Dish TV Singapore
Pte Limited. (Reuters)
PHARMA
* Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc., the US arm of India's
largest drug maker, said on Tuesday that it has entered into an
in-licensing agreement with Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
to exclusively sell the generic version of Pfizer
Inc.'s anti-depression drug Pristiq in the US. (Mint)
* US-based pharma giant Pfizer Inc said it has filed suit
against six firms, including India's Lupin, over
patent infringement of celecoxib, the active ingredient of its
branded drug Celebrex used for treating osteoarthritis. (PTI in
Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* The country's GSM operators have accused the
Department of Telecom (DoT) of extending "undue benefits" to
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries by "illegally"
paving the way for it to offer voice calling services with 4G
airwaves, which were originally planned to be used only for
high-speed Internet services. (Economic Times)
* Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is said to
have finalized Samsung as a partner to source the Korean
conglomerate's long-term evolution (LTE) technology platform for
its much-talked about bundled data & voice services over high
speed 4G networks across the country, according to a source
close to the deal. (Times of India)
