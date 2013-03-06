GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.45 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 1.01 percent. * Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday as investors grew more risk-friendly following Wall Street's record close, signs of continuing U.S. economic recovery, and globally accommodative monetary conditions. * The Dow Jones industrial average soared to a record closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of more gains. FACTORS TO WATCH * Sony India media briefing to launch mobile phone. * India ministerial panel meet on airwaves auction. * India aviation minister at event. (0430GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's one-month wholesale deposit rates were heading towards 10 percent on Tuesday as banks stepped up their efforts to raise deposits to meet their year-end targets in March, dealers said. (Reuters) * Firms under official investigation in India will no longer have to obtain direct central bank permission before borrowing funds abroad, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday. (Reuters) * Cadbury Plc, now part of Mondelez International Inc , used a nonexistent factory in India to avoid about $46 million in taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a report by the Indian tax authorities. (Reuters) * The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, pointed out that several ineligible farmers were favoured and a large number of deserving small and marginal farmers left out in implementation of the United Progressive Alliance's much-touted 520 billion rupees farm loan waiver scheme. (The Hindu) * Companies have begun selling shares held in employee welfare schemes in response to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) call to comply with the fresh guidelines by June 30. (Financial Chronicle) ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Aditya Birla Minerals, part of India's Aditya Birla Group, is shutting the smaller of its two Australian copper mines as it is struggling to make money at current copper prices. (Reuters) * Tata Steel has agreed to lenders' condition to pay a higher interest rate for a proposed 228 billion rupees loan if its credit rating slips. (Economic Times) * Rajasthan government and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd will sign a pact on March 13 for setting up an oil refinery in the state. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) * State-owned miner Coal India Ltd has been selling 18 percent of its annual 435-mt output at a price higher than, or at least at par with, global benchmarks. (Business Standard) * Reliance Industries Ltd has stopped supply of gas to 25 power plants from last Friday, said an industry source. (Business Standard) * The $40-billion textile-to-telecom Aditya Birla group is planning to buy a fertiliser plant in the US to benefit from cheaper prices of shale gas to fuel factories, the group's promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla said. (Financial Express) * The West Bengal government has upped the ante against JSW Steel and charged it with delaying the Salboni steel and power project. At 350 billion rupees the investment for the project is the largest in the state. (Business Standard) * A few shareholders in Australian company Legacy Iron Ore, acquired by NMDC in 2011, have sent it a notice, asking it to either fulfill the promises made during the acquisition, or leave, a source close to the development said. (Business Standard) AUTOS * South Korean car maker Ssangyong Motor Co expects to return to profitability in 2015, its chief executive said on Tuesday, with the financial clout of its Indian parent helping it to update its product line. (Reuters) * Jaguar Land Rover will not expand its overseas production capacity until its new China factory comes online, its CEO said on Tuesday, and will target growing demand in markets such as Turkey to continue round-the-clock manufacturing in the UK. (Reuters) * After grabbing a sizeable share from Tata Motors in the utility vehicle market, Mahindra & Mahindra is adding more mini trucks to its portfolio in a bid to challenge the dominance of India's leading truck maker by market share. (Economic Times) AIRLINES * A day before the FIPB meeting to look into AirAsia's proposed joint venture to launch a new airline here, the Aviation Ministry is understood to have opposed the plan saying the new FDI rules are meant for existing carriers only, sources in the ministry said. (Press Trust of India in Economic Times) * Lenders to Kingfisher Airlines have indicated they may sell United Spirits shares pledged with them as collateral either in the market or at a higher price to outsiders, dealing a serious, but not fatal, blow to the proposed takeover of USL by British liquor giant Diageo, senior official at one of the PSU banks said. MEDIA * Dish TV India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 05, 2013, inter alia, has approved the divestment of its investment in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz. Dish TV Singapore Pte Limited. (Reuters) PHARMA * Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc., the US arm of India's largest drug maker, said on Tuesday that it has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd to exclusively sell the generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s anti-depression drug Pristiq in the US. (Mint) * US-based pharma giant Pfizer Inc said it has filed suit against six firms, including India's Lupin, over patent infringement of celecoxib, the active ingredient of its branded drug Celebrex used for treating osteoarthritis. (PTI in Economic Times) TELECOMS * The country's GSM operators have accused the Department of Telecom (DoT) of extending "undue benefits" to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries by "illegally" paving the way for it to offer voice calling services with 4G airwaves, which were originally planned to be used only for high-speed Internet services. (Economic Times) * Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is said to have finalized Samsung as a partner to source the Korean conglomerate's long-term evolution (LTE) technology platform for its much-talked about bundled data & voice services over high speed 4G networks across the country, according to a source close to the deal. (Times of India) * NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Edited by Subhadip Sircar)