GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gains 0.02 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.29 percent. * Overnight gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares on Friday, but prices were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and Chinese trade figures due later in the session, while the dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labor market's recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report. FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister to address boards of RBI and SEBI * India's Chief Economic Advisor Raghuram Rajan and Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council C Rangarajan will address an industry meeting * The Indian government will sell a 12.5 percent stake in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd through an auction of shares to raise about $57 million. * India-foreign reserves, bank lending data (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH ENERGY/COMMODITIES * The long-drawn legal battle between the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Reliance Industries Ltd over the scrutiny of the financial and physical performance of the company's KG-D6 gas block has been resolved, said petroleum minister M Veerappa Moily. (Financial Express) * India may avoid a drought for a fourth straight year as the El Nino weather system looks unlikely to impact monsoon rains, a leading forecaster said on Thursday, promising yet another bumper grains output. (Reuters) * A unit of Coal India Ltd has revived a proposal to set up a 1,600 megawatts power plant in India's eastern Odisha state at a cost of 90 billion rupees ($1.6 billion), an official said, marking the world's largest coal miner's foray into the power sector. (Reuters) * Tata Steel Ltd will seek to form a consortium to finance construction of a railway line from its iron concessions in western Ivory Coast to the port of San Pedro, the head of the company's Ivorian subsidiary said on Thursday. (Reuters) * Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has extended its offer period for its proposed takeover bid of Gujarat NRE Coking Coal Ltd to March 29 from March 15. (Reuters) AUTOS * Sports utility vehicles under 1 million rupees may be spared the 3 percent excise duty hike announced in the Union Budget, The Financial Express reported, citing an unidentified senior official from the heavy industries ministry. (Financial Express) * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said employees at its Nashik plant had called off a proposed strike and said operations in all shifts is expected to normalise soon. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Indian automakers Mahindra and Mahindra and Bajaj Auto Ltd to "underperform" from "buy" each, citing share gains since mid-2012 and valuations it considered "not compelling." * Samvardhana Motherson International, the holding company of auto components maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, has begun talks with private equity funds to raise $150 million to repay debt and to fund expansions, four people with knowledge of the development said. (Economic Times) AIRLINES * Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd, which has been in talks with low-fare airlines SpiceJet Ltd and Go Airlines (India) Ltd's GoAir for a possible stake purchase, has put the negotiations on hold, Mint reported, citing a senior civil aviation ministry official, who requested anonymity. (Mint) The Japanese carrier decided to wait until greater clarity emerges over Etihad Airways' proposal to purchase a stake in Jet Airways India Ltd and over AirAsia Bhd's plan to enter India's aviation market via a joint venture, Mint reported citing the official. here * The Airports Authority of India has written to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd asking it to vacate all office space it occupies at its various airports across the country, Times of India reported, citing an unidentified senior official at AAI. (Times of India) TELECOMS * Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to sell up to a quarter of its satellite TV services arm and is in talks with several potential suitors, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said. (Reuters) * Japan's NTT DoCoMo is assessing the developments in the Indian mobile market before deciding the fate of its 26 percent stake in the joint venture with the Tatas in unlisted Tata Teleservices Ltd, Business Standard reported citing comments from Chief Financial Officer Kazuto Tsubouchi in Tokyo.(Business Standard) * Telecom minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that the government is seeking to start free national roaming by October. (Times of India) RETAIL * Future Group's controlling stakeholder Kishore Biyani is set to raise about 8 billion rupees by selling its stakes in two insurance joint ventures with Italy's Generali Group, according to multiple sources. (Economic Times) PROPERTY * Indian political parties failed on Thursday to agree on how to compensate farmers for land acquired for infrastructure and industrial projects, dashing market hopes of a breakthrough. (Reuters)